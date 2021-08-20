The global gas insulated switchgear market is estimated at USD 18.48 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% to reach USD 28.09 billion by 2023. This growth is primarily due to rise in renewable power generation, increasing investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, escalating energy demand, limitations of space availability in densely populated urban areas, and government initiatives towards improving electricity access.

Medium voltage gas insulated switchgear is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The market is primarily driven due to the rapid improvement in the power distribution sector through the implementation of smart grid and smart metering technology. This equipment is mainly used by the core sector, power generation, infrastructure, transportation, and distribution system industries. The medium voltage gas insulated switchgear segment is further segmented into primary distribution and secondary distribution.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109496

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share of the global gas insulated switchgear market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue till 2023. It is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in their grid expansion projects to increase distribution grid reliability. China accounted for the largest share of the gas insulated switchgear market in Asia Pacific in 2016 and has the highest installed generation and distribution capacity.

The country, which is an export-oriented economy, has witnessed exponential growth in the demand for electricity in the past couple of decades, fueled by industrialization and infrastructural developments. Almost all the countries in the region are augmenting their generation capacities. India, China, and Indonesia are investing heavily in their hydroelectric power projects. Japan, China, and India are also emphasizing on nuclear and solar power generation to meet their increasing energy demand. This has led to rise in investments in the transmission & distribution sector by connecting renewable energy generation to the grid and are expected to drive the growth of the gas insulated switchgear market in Asia Pacific.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109496

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 48%, Tier 2- 38%, Tier 3- 14%

By Designation: C–Level- 20%, Director Level- 35%, Others- 45%

By Region: North America-25%, Europe-24%, Asia Pacific-30%, South America-8%, Middle East-11%, and Africa-2%

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global gas insulated switchgear market by type, installation, voltage, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, winning imperatives, and key issues. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 DEFINITION 15

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 16

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

1.3.2 REGIONAL SCOPE 17

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 18

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 19

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/