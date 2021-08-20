North America Well Intervention Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2024

North America well intervention market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising production from the existing oil & gas reserves has driven the North America well intervention industry growth. Furthermore, shale developments and rising drilling activities are driving the market. However, strict government regulations for exploration and production activities are likely to hamper the growth of North America well intervention market.

The well type segment is categorized as horizontal and vertical, the two drilling methods adopted by companies. In 2018, horizontal wells accounted for about 80% of the wells drilled in North America. This is majorly due to the increasing drilling activities in Texas, Kansas, and Alberta, where horizontal drilling is more prominent.

More well intervention operations are required in horizontal wells as compared to the vertical wells as the wellbore faces a higher challenge of water shutoffs and wax formation. US is expected to dominate the horizontal well market in 2018, driven by continuous shale developments in lower-48 states in the US.

The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application sub-segment during the forecast period, owing to the discoveries in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater locations. The offshore wells create demand opportunities for well intervention operations due to the challenging geographic conditions and regulatory standards by nations.

Texas is expected to dominate the US well intervention market between 2019 and 2024. The oil production is rising exponentially in Texas, with a growth rate of 23.7% from 2017 to 2018. Moreover, the continuous shale activities in the state are driving the demand for well intervention operations. The upstream operators, such as Conoco Philips, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Anadarko, also have a significant presence in Texas. This creates more opportunities for oilfield service providers to capture long-term contracts.

