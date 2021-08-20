Texas’s Surge in Renewable Energy Prompts Questions about the adequacy of electricity generation

Renewable energy accounted for one-quarter of the electricity consumption in 2020, up from 8% in 2010. There’s more on the way, with the solar capacity expected to quadruple by the year 2024 from current levels. Renewables require backup from many other power facilities to supply electricity demand because their availability is unpredictable.

Meanwhile, Texas’s older coal, nuclear, and gas (collectively known as “thermal”) power plants require more than planned downtime for maintenance and repairs, putting the state at risk of running out of power during peak demand periods. Furthermore, Texas’s energy consumption will only rise due to population growth, transportation electrification,

