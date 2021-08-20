The Satrec Initiative of South Korea aims to develop a network of Earth observation satellites which have high-resolution

Satrec Initiative, a satellite manufacturer owned by South Korea’s Hanwha Group, plans to launch SpaceEye-T, an imaging satellite which has a high-resolution, into the low Earth orbit (LEO) by the very first quarter of the year 2024, as the first step in establishing its network of Earth observation satellites. The proposal was announced on Aug. 18 by SpaceEye-T, which stated that it would demonstrate its technological capabilities to prospective military and civilian customers at abroad and home, citing an increase in demand for the Earth observation data, which is satellite-based.

According to a press statement, the 700-kilogram satellite would have a resolution of 30 centimeters

