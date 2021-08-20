Francesco D’Agosta also known by his stage name Belair Gains Huge Exposure

Francesco D’Agosta born in Krefeld, Germany, on February 16th, 1996, Francesco D’Agosta is a multifaceted young artist who makes unique music. He goes by the stage name, Belair and is a talented musician, songwriter, rapper, and singer. Belair is a passionate artist who moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to learn the art of producing music, and till the time he turned 18, he was already producing music in Miami, Florida. With passion, dedication, and hard work, Belair is rapidly paving his way through the music industry.

Belair draws inspiration from legends like SadBoyProlific. It was when SadBoyProlific told Belair on Instagram to give a shot to recording songs with his own vocals, that he started doing so in 2020, and it turned out to be great. There has been no looking back for him ever since.

Telling about his interaction with his favorite artist, Belair says, “SadBoyProlific was always my inspiration. We wrote on Instagram, and I told him I’m scared to release songs with my own vocal. He told me I should give it a try, and I did!”

He released his first album, “I Miss You”, in 2020 that garnered about 2,400,000 (2.4million) streams on Spotify. In 2021, he plans on making it even bigger! He has already released over 19 EP singles, with many others on the way. On his musical journey, he has built a solid fan base that supports him and cheers for him.

Belair’s latest single is titled “The Reason Why”, and fans across the world are loving it. He pours his heart out in every track he creates and that is what makes him stand out from the rest. His music is a vibe that is hard to miss, which fits perfectly to all moods. Be it a house party with friends, club scenes, a walk under the night sky, or a long drive with your beloved, Belair’s music has got everything covered!

The talented artist describes his music style as LOFI-RAP, a perfect blend of upbeat music and free-flowing lyrics. His hard work and confidence have helped him build a staunch reputation for himself in the industry.

This young 25 years old artist is currently working on his upcoming project with Lil Loski, “You Don’t Understand”, and fans can’t keep calm for this latest release. Belair feels grateful for all the people who have been supportive of his passion for music and motivated him to move ahead. He promises nothing but the best music to his fans.

