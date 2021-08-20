Probiotic Drinks Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

Increasing demand for probiotic-fortified beverages and rising consumer focus on health are key factors bolstered market growth

Market Size – USD 14.7 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Easy availability of Probiotic Drinks infused with fruits rich in vitamin C

New York, March 22,2021-The global Probiotic Drinks market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth can be majorly attributed to rising awareness about health & wellness among consumers worldwide, growing demand for functional foods & beverages, and increasing consumer preference for probiotics due to health benefits. Rising incidence of gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders, increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle-induced diseases such as obesity and diabetes, and growing demand for probiotic beverages among athletes and health-oriented consumers are other key factors contributing to revenue growth of the global Probiotic Drinks market. Moreover, rising preference for probiotic-fortified beverages, increasing demand for nutritional fermented drinks such as kombucha and kefir, steady shift towards veganism, and subsequent rise in demand for plant-based Probiotic Drinks are factors further expected to support global market growth going ahead.

Probiotics are good or useful bacteria naturally present in the body and provide various health benefits such as helping to maintain overall health and wellness of consumers by regulating gastrointestinal health and strengthening immune system. Probiotics improve digestive health, prevent infections, and mitigate risks of gastrointestinal disorders such as constipation irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diarrhea. These good bacteria are naturally present in a wide array of food products, including yogurt, soy sauce, sourdough bread, pickles, sauerkraut, kombucha, kefir, kimchi, and miso. Probiotic Drinks are highly functional beverages that help enhance the volume of good bacteria in the body. These drinks are induced with effective probiotics such as bifidobacterium, lactobacillus, and saccharomyces boulardii (yeast), and also act as a rich source of vital nutrients such as vitamin D, calcium, and protein.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The dairy-based Probiotic Drinks segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the global Probiotic Drinks market in 2020. Surging consumption of fermented dairy-based drinks worldwide and rising consumer awareness about the benefits offered by these beverages are driving revenue growth of this segment.

The plant-based Probiotic Drinks segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of lactose-intolerance and growing demand for plant-based functional beverages among vegan consumer base are some factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

The Asia Pacific Probiotic Drinks market is projected to register the highest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for functional drinks and shots, rising prevalence of gut health-related disorders, growing awareness about health benefits of probiotics, and surging demand for food products containing probiotics such as soy sauce and yogurt in countries in the region are major factors supporting market growth. Increasing usage of probiotics in feed for various animals is further expected to drive growth of the market in this region.

Amul, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle SA, Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Harmless Harvest, NextFoods, Chobani, LLC, DuPont, Bio-K Plus International Inc., and General Mills are key players in the global Probiotic Drinks.

For the purpose of this report, the global Probiotic Drinks market is segmented based on the product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dairy-based Probiotic Drinks

Plant-based Probiotic Drinks

By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bacteria

Lactobacillus(lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus acidophilus, etc.)

Bifidobacterium (bifidobacterium infantis, bifidobacterium lactis, bifidobacterium longum, etc.)

Streptococcus Thermophilus

Others

Yeast

Saccharomyces boulardii

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Health Stores/pharmacies

Online retail stores

Convenience stores

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

