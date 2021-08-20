Probiotics Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2027

The latest report titled ‘Global Probiotics Market,’ published by Reports and Data, is a systematic representation of the Probiotics market and its core mechanism. The market research report primarily focuses on the historical and current market sizes and revenues and strives to evaluate the same over the forecast period. One of the key components of the report is an in-depth study of the most vital factors expected to influence the growth of this ever-evolving industry over the projected years. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key manufacturers operating in the FMCG industry, and, therefore, it provides readers with better insights into the competitive scenario of the industry on both global and regional levels.

The major driving factors in Probiotics Market are growing inclination towards preventive healthcare, development of efficient probiotics strains, rising consumption of functional foods and increasing investment on research & development

Market Size – USD 47.1Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – The high product development costs is a key restraint.

BioGaia AB, Danone, Chr. Hansen Holding, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Probi AB, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Nestle S.A., Ganeden, Inc., Du Pont, and Protexin are some of the significant players in the market. In July 2019, DuPont opened a world-class fermentation unit to expand its capacity. The plant is now producing high-quality probiotics for food and beverage industries, which have the potential to afford health benefits to users of all ages.

New York, January 16, 2020- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global probiotics market was USD 47.1 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines these products as “live microorganisms which, when administered in sufficient amounts, confer a health benefit on the host.” To be labeled as probiotic, scientific evidence for the health benefit have to be documented by the manufacturer to regulatory authorities such as FDA or European Commission. They play a significant role in preventive healthcare as they prevent the occurrence of diseases by strengthening the immune system. Also, the increasing demand has shown that customers prefer products with proven benefits. The growing evidence of well-being benefits affiliated with probiotics for health restoration has improved the customer expectations related to probiotics for health curing functions. This inclination toward a natural, safe, and cost-effective substitute for drugs has led the application of products as pharmaceutical agents. Clinical trials have revealed that they may cure specific diseases or disorders in humans, especially those related to the gastrointestinal tract. However, ample investments in R&D activities and investments in research equipment, laboratories, and the high cost of hiring trained professionals are expected to create barriers for the growth of the market. The scientific validation concerning the usage of probiotics in their applications becomes a breakthrough to the market. Applications are correlated with health benefits, which make it challenging for industry players to get a satisfactory return on investments on high initial investments due to the high intensity of competition from pharmaceutical, biotechnological and food and beverage industries to establish their foot print in the market.

Probiotics strains and products are developed and produced as per the international food regulations such as Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and WHO. Marketing of these products also adds to the product price, as they require different packaging and distribution channels as compared to conventional products. Due to the steep cost of production, the cost of the ultimate outcome is also at a high value.

The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to be the fastest-growing market with CAGR 7.6% during the forecast period, due to the increasing disposable income and the boom in demand for dietary supplements, along with the burgeoning technology base, spanning to the increased demand for probiotics in the region. The rapid commercial growth in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, China, and Japan has led to a notable accretion in the disposable incomes of livestock owners. This, in turn, is spurring the demand for probiotics-based food, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing market globally. According to a report, the Indian market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in 2018, which is showing profitable opportunities for the companies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By ingredient type, yeast ingredients are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Various biological activities associated with yeast-based and bacteria-based probiotics ingredients make them supreme for use in a variety of applications exceeding the food sector. Notwithstanding their contribution to fermented foods concerning flavor innovation, yeast-based ingredients aid to enhance the health and productivity in growing and lactating animals. Saccharomyces Boulardii is the most broadly used yeast type in the industry owing to its restorative property to help withstand harsh bile and pancreatic juices and other stomach acids.

Government regulations differ among countries. However, the status of probiotics as a component in food is currently not established on an international basis. For the most part, these come under food and dietary supplements because most are delivered by mouth as foods. These are differentiated from drugs in several ways, especially for claims. Medications are allowed to claim effectiveness in the mitigation, treatment, or cure of a disease, whereas feed additives, foods, and dietary supplements can only make general health claims. CFU (colony forming units) is currently the most widely recognized measure of live microbial used by FDA and foreign governmental organizations.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the probiotics market on the basis of ingredient, function, form, application, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Function (Qualitative analysis)

Regular

Preventative Healthcare

Therapeutic

Ingredient (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Other species

Streptococcus Thermophilus

Bifidobacterium

Escherichia

Enterococcus

Others

Yeast

Saccharomyces boulardii

Others (Cerevisiae Species)

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Powder

Liquid

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Food

Cereals

Baked goods

Fermented meat

Dairy-based food

Others

Beverages

Dairy-based beverages

Non-Alcoholic beverages

Functional beverages

Others

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Food Supplements

Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements

Infant Formula

Animal Feed Probiotics

End user (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed analysis of the latest market trends & opportunities and key market dynamics such as drivers, threats, challenges, and future investment prospects.

Market segmentation based on type, application, end-use, and region.

Regional and country-wise market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Company profiling of the leading market players.

Pricing strategies of the regional market players.

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants.

Brief summary of the recent developments taking place in the market and strategies undertaken by key players for business growth.

