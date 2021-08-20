Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX

“
The report titled Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Alfa Laval, Kelvion (GEA), SPX, IHI, Danfoss (Sondex), SPX-Flow, DOOSAN, API, KNM, Funke, Xylem, Thermowave, Hisaka, SWEP, LARSEN & TOUBRO, Accessen, THT, Hitachi Zosen, LANPEC, Siping ViEX, Beichen, Lanzhou LS, Defon, Ormandy, FL-HTEP
Market Segmentation by Product: Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger
Plate Heat Exchanger
Air Cooled Heat Exchanger
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Petrochemical
Electric Power & Metallurgy
Shipbuilding Industry
Mechanical Industry
Central Heating
Food Industry
Other
The Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger
1.2.3 Plate Heat Exchanger
1.2.4 Air Cooled Heat Exchanger
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Petrochemical
1.3.3 Electric Power & Metallurgy
1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry
1.3.5 Mechanical Industry
1.3.6 Central Heating
1.3.7 Food Industry
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Production
2.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Alfa Laval
12.1.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information
12.1.2 Alfa Laval Overview
12.1.3 Alfa Laval Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Alfa Laval Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.1.5 Alfa Laval Recent Developments
12.2 Kelvion (GEA)
12.2.1 Kelvion (GEA) Corporation Information
12.2.2 Kelvion (GEA) Overview
12.2.3 Kelvion (GEA) Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Kelvion (GEA) Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.2.5 Kelvion (GEA) Recent Developments
12.3 SPX
12.3.1 SPX Corporation Information
12.3.2 SPX Overview
12.3.3 SPX Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 SPX Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.3.5 SPX Recent Developments
12.4 IHI
12.4.1 IHI Corporation Information
12.4.2 IHI Overview
12.4.3 IHI Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 IHI Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.4.5 IHI Recent Developments
12.5 Danfoss (Sondex)
12.5.1 Danfoss (Sondex) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Danfoss (Sondex) Overview
12.5.3 Danfoss (Sondex) Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Danfoss (Sondex) Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.5.5 Danfoss (Sondex) Recent Developments
12.6 SPX-Flow
12.6.1 SPX-Flow Corporation Information
12.6.2 SPX-Flow Overview
12.6.3 SPX-Flow Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 SPX-Flow Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.6.5 SPX-Flow Recent Developments
12.7 DOOSAN
12.7.1 DOOSAN Corporation Information
12.7.2 DOOSAN Overview
12.7.3 DOOSAN Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 DOOSAN Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.7.5 DOOSAN Recent Developments
12.8 API
12.8.1 API Corporation Information
12.8.2 API Overview
12.8.3 API Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 API Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.8.5 API Recent Developments
12.9 KNM
12.9.1 KNM Corporation Information
12.9.2 KNM Overview
12.9.3 KNM Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 KNM Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.9.5 KNM Recent Developments
12.10 Funke
12.10.1 Funke Corporation Information
12.10.2 Funke Overview
12.10.3 Funke Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Funke Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.10.5 Funke Recent Developments
12.11 Xylem
12.11.1 Xylem Corporation Information
12.11.2 Xylem Overview
12.11.3 Xylem Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Xylem Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.11.5 Xylem Recent Developments
12.12 Thermowave
12.12.1 Thermowave Corporation Information
12.12.2 Thermowave Overview
12.12.3 Thermowave Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Thermowave Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.12.5 Thermowave Recent Developments
12.13 Hisaka
12.13.1 Hisaka Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hisaka Overview
12.13.3 Hisaka Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hisaka Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.13.5 Hisaka Recent Developments
12.14 SWEP
12.14.1 SWEP Corporation Information
12.14.2 SWEP Overview
12.14.3 SWEP Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 SWEP Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.14.5 SWEP Recent Developments
12.15 LARSEN & TOUBRO
12.15.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Corporation Information
12.15.2 LARSEN & TOUBRO Overview
12.15.3 LARSEN & TOUBRO Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.15.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Developments
12.16 Accessen
12.16.1 Accessen Corporation Information
12.16.2 Accessen Overview
12.16.3 Accessen Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Accessen Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.16.5 Accessen Recent Developments
12.17 THT
12.17.1 THT Corporation Information
12.17.2 THT Overview
12.17.3 THT Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 THT Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.17.5 THT Recent Developments
12.18 Hitachi Zosen
12.18.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Information
12.18.2 Hitachi Zosen Overview
12.18.3 Hitachi Zosen Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Hitachi Zosen Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.18.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Developments
12.19 LANPEC
12.19.1 LANPEC Corporation Information
12.19.2 LANPEC Overview
12.19.3 LANPEC Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 LANPEC Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.19.5 LANPEC Recent Developments
12.20 Siping ViEX
12.20.1 Siping ViEX Corporation Information
12.20.2 Siping ViEX Overview
12.20.3 Siping ViEX Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Siping ViEX Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.20.5 Siping ViEX Recent Developments
12.21 Beichen
12.21.1 Beichen Corporation Information
12.21.2 Beichen Overview
12.21.3 Beichen Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Beichen Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.21.5 Beichen Recent Developments
12.22 Lanzhou LS
12.22.1 Lanzhou LS Corporation Information
12.22.2 Lanzhou LS Overview
12.22.3 Lanzhou LS Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Lanzhou LS Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.22.5 Lanzhou LS Recent Developments
12.23 Defon
12.23.1 Defon Corporation Information
12.23.2 Defon Overview
12.23.3 Defon Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Defon Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.23.5 Defon Recent Developments
12.24 Ormandy
12.24.1 Ormandy Corporation Information
12.24.2 Ormandy Overview
12.24.3 Ormandy Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Ormandy Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.24.5 Ormandy Recent Developments
12.25 FL-HTEP
12.25.1 FL-HTEP Corporation Information
12.25.2 FL-HTEP Overview
12.25.3 FL-HTEP Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 FL-HTEP Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Product Description
12.25.5 FL-HTEP Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Production Mode & Process
13.4 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Sales Channels
13.4.2 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Distributors
13.5 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Industry Trends
14.2 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Drivers
14.3 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Challenges
14.4 Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Stainless Steel Heat Exchanger Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
