Environmentalist Reaches 45 Million Trees Over 4 Decades

—

Hart Cunningham is on a mission to plant one trillion trees. In just four decades, he has participated in planting more than 45 million and is now committed to reaching his goal. The environmentalist and musician wants to spend the next 40 years turning 45 million into a trillion.

Hart Pearson “Sebastian” Cunningham was raised by artists seeking a life that reflected well on Mother Earth. Hart’s quest to plant a trillion trees began at age 3 in Dominica with local vegetation. At age 5, then living in Nova Scotia, he continued his passion for trees with an apple orchard. By the time Hart was 16, he had planted 740 trees, having joined his Buckley High School Classes of ’93 – ’95 (152 students in total across three years, including Rashida Jones) to spend 14 weeks planting trees on weekends across California.

Hart spent three terms at The Michael G. Foster School of Business at the University of Washington in Seattle. There, he wrote his thesis on “Economics Related to Humanity and Environment” at age 21, continuing his interest in and passion for nature and the environment. He returned to California to finish his Master’s in Economics from Claremont Graduate University. He was the youngest recorded to achieve this feat at age 22.

Hart’s tree planting increased as his monetary resources grew, and he became the only Ernst and Young three-times ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ Finalist. He has continued to strive to plant as many trees as possible throughout adulthood. In total, Hart has funded 19 drone or aerial-focused seed pods, increasing his count to 45 million trees planted in 40 years of service to Mother Earth.

Hart retired from software architecture at age 38. Since taking early retirement, he has run for POTUS (Hart2020) at age 42, with a campaign focused on solving climate change and income inequality globally. Hart is now concentrating on spending the next four decades aiming to reach his lifetime goal of planting a trillion trees. With more time and freedom to dedicate himself to this goal, he is determined to do even more to save and support the environment. More personally, he is also invested in his physical health and wellbeing with a focus on contortion.

Hart can be found on Instagram at @RydermanM, where he shares his thoughts and adventures in physicality, spirituality, travel, and more, as well as demonstrating the benefits of connecting with nature. Hart also spends his time empowering music lovers globally, as musician Ryderman. His music can be found on Spotify and Apple Music. His song ‘Stay’ has been streamed more than one million times on Spotify.

