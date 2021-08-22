Core Clinic diagnostic scanning and treatment centre takes the burden off of COVID-19 hit Lanarkshire

Clinic offers patients diagnostic ultrasound, pain medicine, orthopaedics and physiotherapy with two sites

19 August 2021; Lanarkshire, Scotland –Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring of 2020, the NHS has been working diligently to treat patients. Unfortunately for individuals suffering from other, non-COVID-19 health issues, it has been difficult to access much-need healthcare. Core Clinic, a Lanarkshire-based diagnostic scanning and treatment centre with two locations, is an alternative for patients seeking immediate help.

Lanarkshire’s GP practices and hospitals are under immense pressure, not just due to COVID-19, but the backlog of patients. In addition to GP practices and hospitals being backlogged due to COVID-19, Hamilton’s medical facilities have large numbers of patients registered at each centre. The average number of patients at Hamilton’s GP practices is 2,000 per centre. This makes getting a GP appointment and follow up with experts in diagnostic scanning, orthopaedics and physiotherapy difficult to obtain.

Core Clinic gives patients needing to end their pain the chance to undergo treatment quickly. Core clinic provides patients with diagnostic ultrasound, pain medicine with ultrasound guided injections, physiotherapy and orthopaedics at two sites in Bothwell and Hamilton. The clinic aims to provide patients a full diagnostic option in the near future to further its services.

“Whatever you do, at whatever level, Core Clinic’s aim is to provide expert treatment and advice,” Mr John McMenemy, Clinical Director, said. “We can help you recover better from your injuries, because a return to full health, fitness and wellbeing is our goal at Core Clinic.”

Core Clinic currently provides services to patients suffering from nerve, muscle and joint conditions. Plans are in motion for Core Clinic to implement fluoroscopy for patients in need of spinal treatments. Fluoroscopy is a medical imaging procedure that shows a continuous X-ray image. The technology can help individuals tremendously who are suffering from spinal conditions and issues.

For more information on Core Clinic or to book an appointment with its Bothwell or Hamilton centre, please visit the group’s official website.

Contact details

Company: Core Clinic

Website: https://www.core-physio.org/

Email: [email protected]

Telephone No.: 01698 540380 – 0800 054 6430