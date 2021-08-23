Emma Ohm’s ‘Hidden Tears’ is a Breath of Fresh Air the World Needs

The latest from the Nashville based songstress cements her place as one of the most uplifting and inspirational young artists in modern music.

Chicago-born Emma Ohm represents a new generation of artists ready to embrace a message of positivity. Instead of relying on overt sensuality and instant gratification, she composes perfectly constructed tunes that are as thought provoking as they are groovy. As it turns out, there is a growing audience of people who are clamoring for an artist as refreshing as Emma. On her latest single, she is giving the people what they want – a soulful, head bopping anthem with nearly infinite re-playability.

The first thing that stands out about ‘Hidden Tears’ is Emma’s voice. Soulful, evocative, and intimate, she is sure to draw comparisons to any number of jazz, R&B, and pop greats, ranging from Corinne Bailey Rae to Amy Winehouse to Joss Stone. Her range is astounding, both in tone and emotion, as she effortlessly transitions from a whisper to a belt. Any listener’s attention is instantly grabbed and sustained when she sings, thanks to the different nuances found with every new listen.

‘Hidden Tears’ is also notable for the musical depth that Emma and her collaborators show. The jazz-inspired chord changes and funky rhythms are full of surprises, leaving listeners pleasantly surprised as the song evolves. In the era of auto tune and computer generated repetition, it is an exceptionally welcomed sound.

Before moving to Nashville to pursue her career professionally, Emma was a mainstay on Chicago’s thriving music scene. After years of performing at the city’s numerous venues, including Shuba’s Tavern, The Elbo Room, and Red Line Tap, she attracted a devoted following. These years proved to be integral in her development. By the time she arrived in Nashville, she was already performing with the confidence of a seasoned veteran, quickly attracting the attention of the music industry, and continuing to attract more opportunities every day.

Emma has rapidly found her footing in Nashville. While ‘Hidden Tears’ is a more-than-promising debut, it is only the beginning of her journey. Emma plans to spend the next year honing her craft and releasing the songs that she has spent her young life perfecting.

Emma Ohm is clearly an artist on the rise, and her future couldn’t be much brighter. Don’t miss the opportunity to check out this one-of-a-kind performer while she is still playing intimate local stages.

‘Hidden Tears’ is now available everywhere.

Website: https://emmaohm.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Emma Ohm

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://emmaohm.com/