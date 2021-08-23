Textured Soy Protein Market Revenue, Trends, Market Share Analysis, and Forecast to 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Textured Soy Protein Market was valued at USD 2,235.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,303.5 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.40%. Soy protein is a defatted soy flour product, commonly known as soy meat, soya chunks or texturized vegetable protein, is a by-product in the process of extracting oil from soybean.
This report on the Textured Soy Protein market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Textured Soy Protein market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.
Key participants include DowDuPont, Victoria Group, Archer Daniels Midland, Wilmar International, Bremil Group, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech, Sonic Biochem, Linyi Shansong Biological Products, Crown Soya Protein Group, and Hung Yang Foods
Further key findings from the report suggest
- Textured Soy Protein market is growing at a CAGR of 5 % in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 9.3 % and 9.1 % CAGR, respectively. Rising health consciousness is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions
- As of 2018, Non-GMO product type segment is the dominating the industry which holds 40.2% of the global industry. North America regional market is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions
- Conventional source type segment was valued at USD 603 million in 2018 and is expected reach USD 1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2 %.
- Organic type segment is expected to be the second fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019 – 2026 with a CAGR of 9.7 %. However, unpleasant flavors and lack of awareness are major challenge for the industry growth of this segment
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Textured Soy Protein market on the basis of type, source type, Application type, and region:
Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
- Non-GMO
- Conventional
- Organic
- Others
Form Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
- Concentrates
- Isolates
- Soy flour
Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
- Food
- Meat Substitutes
- Dairy Alternatives
- Infant Nutrition
- Bakery
- Feed
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of the Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
Key Points Covered in the Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market
- SWOT analysis of each major market player along with in-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolio of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin
- Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions
