Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, Revenue Growth, Key Factors, Major Companies, Forecast To 2028

The Global Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Report published by Reports and Data offers extensive knowledge and information about the Food Processing & Handling Equipment market and spans over 100+ pages. Crucial statistical data relating to market size, market share, growth driving and restraining factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends are covered thoroughly in the report. The report offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere such as meat-free or plant-based meat products, healthier options, foods with low sugar and sodium, organic snacks, and sustainable food options that are expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth of the food and beverages industry.

Over the recent past, focus on health and wellness has increased and consumers are now preferring healthy dietary options and products that boost immunity. Food and beverages industry comprises functional food and beverages, packaged foods, health and natural foods, food additives, and packaging. Rising demand for nutritious and healthy foods and sustainable food packaging are key factors contributing to revenue growth of the industry.

Key countries such as India, China, and Brazil are key revenue generating regions of the food and beverages industry owing to rapidly rising population and growing demand for food, increasing purchasing power among individuals, and economic growth of the regions. The report further discusses in detail the production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and preference, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, market share, market size, and revenue growth in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key companies in the market are focusing on diversifying their product portfolio by offering new and advanced products such as protein-rich foods, convenience foods, and eco-friendly packaging among others. In addition, establishment of robust supply chains, growing trend of doorstep delivery of food, groceries, and other items, and brand-consciousness have compelled key companies to incorporate advanced technologies and conduct extensive R&D activities to cater to growing global demand. The report further discusses in detail the key mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships in the market to offer deeper insights into competitive landscape of the market.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Alfa Laval, Buhler AG, JBT Corporation, GEA, Dover Corporation, Robert Bosch, IMA Group, Middleby Corporation, Welbeit Inc., and Multivac Corporation.

Further the report segments global Food Processing & Handling Equipment market on the basis of types and applications and also provides details about key factors expected to influence revenue growth of the segment. The report also offers details about market share, market size, revenue CAGR, and revenue growth of each segment and sub-segments. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Food Processing & Handling Equipment market and covers SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. Key statistical data has been arranged into tables, charts, figures, diagrams, and other pictorial representation to provide easy understanding of the market growth.

Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market Segmentation:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Solid

Liquid

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Prepared Food

Fat & Oil

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Elevators

Conveyor Belts

Hoppers & Silos

Reclaimers

Stackers

Processing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Grading

Sorting

Milling

Packing

Identifying the basic business drivers, challenges, and tactics adopted:

The report provides intrinsic details and fluctuating aspects that influence the commercial dynamics of the Food Processing & Handling Equipment market along with integral factors of the rise in the demand for the product have been mapped across vital geographical regions.

An overview of the multifarious applications, business areas and the latest trends observed in the industry has been laid out by this study.

Various challenges overlooking the business and the numerous strategies employed by the industry players for successful marketing of the product have also been illustrated.

The research inspects the sales channels (indirect, direct, marketing) that companies have chosen for the primary product distributors and the superior clientele of the market.

