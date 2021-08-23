Bleaching Agents Market Revenue Share Analysis, Market Growth Forecast, 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Bleaching Agents Market was valued at USD 726.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1106.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The demand for bleaching agents is increasing significantly due to the rising demand for bread and bread-related products, growing urban population, increasing disposable income, and the technological advancements in flour quality assessment.

This report on the Bleaching Agents market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Bleaching Agents market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Key participants include BASF, Evonik, AkzoNobel, Siemer Milling, Hawkins, Peroxychem, Supraveni Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Engrain, and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Further key findings from the report suggest

As of 2018, North America regional bleaching agents market is accounted for 28 % market share and is expected to witness significant growth attributing to rising living standards that demand enhanced food products in terms of appearance, texture, and taste.

Europe’s regional bleaching agents market was valued at USD 330.5 Million in 2018. It is due to the high consumption of bakery products, which increases the demand for bleaching agents market.

Increasing the application of chlorinated flour for the manufacturing of biscuits to provide a tighter surface boosts the demand for bleaching agents market. The use of bleaching agents in food products improves baking quality and shelf life of food products.

The ban on flour bleaching agents such as chlorine and potassium iodate in some regions is likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast years.

For a better understanding of the study, Reports and Data have segmented the bleaching agents market based on form, type, application, and region:

Form (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Powder

Liquid

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen peroxide

Ascorbic acid

Acetone peroxide

Chlorine dioxide

Others

Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016–2026)

Bakery products

Flour

Cheese

Others applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Key Points Addressed in the Report:

A detailed analysis of the global Bleaching Agents market through assessment of key market aspects such as technology, product type, application, end-use, and overall industry dynamics.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market estimation from 2016 to 2026 and CAGR calculation for the forecast period.

All-inclusive assessment of market dynamics with emphasis on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and limitations.

Extensive profiling of key companies operating in the market including company overview, financial standing, product offerings, product portfolio, recent product and technological advancement, and business expansion plans.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

