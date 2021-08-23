Hydrochloric Acid Market Size, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2020–2028

The global Hydrochloric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 8.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is a transparent, very strong solution of hydrogen chloride in water. It is produced using four production methods, a combination of chlorine and hydrogen, chlorination of organic, as a group of co-product in the manufacture of silica, and chemicals, salt-sulfuric acid production process. It is used as an essential product of the chemical industry and is used in many industrial processes such as food manufacturing, oil well acidizing, ore processing, producing calcium chloride, and steel pickling.

The rapid growth in the construction and automotive sector, the demand for steel and allied products is increasing. Hydrochloric acid is used in metal prefixing for galvanizing and soldering, aluminum etching, and metal cleaning. Rapid industrialization and growth in the chemical manufacturing industry is expected to affect the market positively. Rise in investment in the pharmaceutical industry for applications like pH control, catalyst, and others are also driving the demand of the market product.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Dow Chemical, Covestro, Olin, Axiall, OxyChem, Westlake Chemical, INOVYN, Shin-Etsu Chemical, BASF, and UNID, among others.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific as expected to continue as one of the largest and fastest growing Hydrochloric Acid market globally. The increasing manufacturing and export demand over the past decade has led several global leading companies to not only make huge investments in the region’s materials and chemical sector but also set up their own manufacturing base in the region to increase their presence in this emerging market.

Competitive Outlook:

This market report offer detailed view of import export scenario, recent developments, trade regulations, value chain optimization, production analysis, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in market, trends, size, segment growth, application niches and dominance, product launches, product approvals, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid

By-product Hydrochloric Acid

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Steel Pickling

Oil Well Acidizing

Ore Processing

Food Processing

Calcium Chloride

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Steel

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

What is the projected growth rate of the global Hydrochloric Acid market over the forecast period?

What are the latest trending factors influencing market growth?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Hydrochloric Acid Market?

What are the risks and challenges existing in the industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis conducted in the report?

