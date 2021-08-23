Coated Fabric Market Size, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2020–2027

The global Coated Fabrics Market is expected to reach USD 32.55 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile fabrics are frequently coated to make them waterproof, windproof, electro-conductive, antimicrobial, flame retardant, thermo-chromic, electro-magnetic shielding, ultra-violet radiation shielding, photochromic, self-cleaning, and stain resistant among others. Coating is carried out to protect the textile materials along with the aim to protect thee users from various vulnerabilities.

The report offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to overcome industry barriers and gain a strong foothold in the market. Each chapter of the report has been curated through extensive primary and secondary research to help clients take an informed market decision to achieve business growth.

Top companies profiled in the report include:Omnova Solutions, Takata Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Sioen Industries NV, Trelleborg Ab, SRF Limited, Seaman Corporation and Serge Ferrari Group among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing consumer inclination towards sustainability and thus considering products based on criteria such as circularity and carbon footprint is expected to change materials and chemical market trends during in the coming years. The growing consumer concern about carbon emissions has prompted industry players to make investment in renewable energy, de-carbonization of transportation, and energy efficiency. These trends are expected to have a significant impact end markets for chemicals, notably in construction and automotive.

Increasing focus of the materials and chemical companies on adoption of de-carbonization technologies, re-examination of their assets, and diversification away from hydrocarbons to some extent will favor global Coated Fabric market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides an extensive assessment of the prominent companies operating in the materials and chemical industry to offer better insights into competition scenario on a regional and global level.

Rise in competition in the global market has led to increasing innovation and technological advancement in the materials and chemical sector to meet the rising demand of environmentally conscious consumers. Industry players in the Coated Fabric market are adopting the strategy of forward integration to cater increasing product demand, while adapting to the sustainability trends and to expand their in the global market.

Global Coated Fabric Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Polymer Coated Fabric

Rubber Coated Fabric

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Base Fabrics

Adhesives

Process Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Direct Coating

Calendar Finishing

Hot Melt Extrusion Coating

Foam Finishing

Flame Lamination

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meter; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Construction

Agriculture Clothing

Geotextiles

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Packaging

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



