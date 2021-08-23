Infection Control Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027

The global Infection Control Market is forecast to reach USD 31.99 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Infection Control market is growing due to the rise in the number of HAIs or hospital-acquired infections, and growth in the incidence of contagious virus-related diseases. The technological advancement and increasing awareness among the public have led to an increase in the number of surgical operations, which in turn is augmenting the demand for the industry.

Emerging economies are promoting infection control and prevention by conducting workshops to spread awareness. For instance, In Jammu, India, a super specialty hospital held workshops to control the infection, which included reflecting protective measures, presentation and focuses on promoting the concept of infection prevention effectively.

The report offers strategic recommendations to established players and new entrants to overcome industry barriers and gain a strong foothold in the market. Each chapter of the report has been curated through extensive primary and secondary research to help clients take an informed market decision to achieve business growth.

Top companies profiled in the report include:Getinge AB, Steris PLC, Advanced Sterilization Products, Belimed AG, 3M Company, MMM Group, Ecolab, Inc., Matachana Group, Miele Group, and Pal International, among others.

Global Infection Control Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disinfectors

Washers

Flushes

Sterilization Equipment

Endoscope Reprocessors

Heat Sterilization Equipment

Radiation Sterilization Equipment

Low-Temperature Sterilization Equipment

Filtration Sterilization Equipment

Liquid Sterilization Equipment

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Waste Disposal

Sterilization Consumables

Disinfectant

Personal Protective Equipment

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital and Clinics

Life Science Industry

Medical Device Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Food Industry

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



