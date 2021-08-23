Smartphone Screen Protector Market Size, Key Market Players, SWOT, Revenue Growth Analysis, 2020–2026

The global smartphone screen protectors market is expected to reach USD 64.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Smartphone screen protectors are mainly used to cover smartphone screens from any scratch or accidental damage.

The new and innovative products in the smartphone market have gained notable significance and interest amongst consumers. Change in designs of smartphones, technological advancements coupled with the growing inclination for curved smartphones and phones with edge-less shapes are likely to disrupt the market. The advent of gaming-oriented phones which seeks haptic responses for functioning where the touch screen of the phone is continuously handled. To safeguard and prevent the screen from damages, the demand for smartphone screen protectors is projected to witness a growth rate in the upcoming years.

Market Overview:

The rise in materials and chemicals companies’ deployment of digital technologies to enhance efficiency gains and increase reliability are the key factors stimulating materials and chemicals industry trends. The industry players are allocating huge budgets for advanced sensing and automation machines to enhanced optimization of operations.

Materials and chemicals are used across various end-use industries such as manufacturing, medical & pharmaceutical, automotive, food tech, among others. New product launches, technological advancements, growing consumer demand variety in daily use items, and increasing automation in the industry will accrue to major revenue gains in the coming years. Also, increasing consumer awareness regarding energy-efficiency and associated demand for sustainable products will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: FeYong Digital Technology Limited, Shenzhen Yoobao Technology Company Limited, ZAGG Inc., BodyGuardz, Belkin International Inc., AZ Infolink Pvt. Ltd., Corning Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Company Limited, SCHOTT AG, and Clarivue among others.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific as expected to continue as one of the largest and fastest growing Smartphone Screen Protector market globally. The increasing manufacturing and export demand over the past decade has led several global leading companies to not only make huge investments in the region’s materials and chemical sector but also set up their own manufacturing base in the region to increase their presence in this emerging market.

Competitive Outlook:

This market report offer detailed view of import export scenario, recent developments, trade regulations, value chain optimization, production analysis, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in market, trends, size, segment growth, application niches and dominance, product launches, product approvals, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Smartphone Screen Protector Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

2D

5D

3D

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Glass

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

21 mm

26 mm

33 mm

48 mm

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

