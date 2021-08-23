Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market, Size, Trends and Factors, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market is forecasted to reach USD 4.24 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) is a commercial polymer used in multiple sectors due to its flexibility, thermal stability, and impermeability to gases. It is also used for the manufacture of tubeless tires as it is able to hold air for a longer period of time.

Polyisobutylene (PIB) includes oxidation resistance, improved stability, and superior impermeability. Improvement in weathering resistance for the manufacture of pharmaceutical stoppers, construction sealants, hosepipes, and various mechanical goods is expected to encourage the growth of the market. Polyisobutylene (PIB) is used as a sealant in the sealing of photovoltaic system panels. This is owing to its improved properties of electrical insulation and resistance to gasses, and water vapor.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: BASF SE, TPC Group Inc., Ineos Group, Braskem, Exxon Mobil, Lanxess AG, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Infineum International Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. among

The Polyisobutylene (PIB) market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Polyisobutylene (PIB) market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Molecular Weight Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Low Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight

High Molecular Weight

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Conventional PIB

Highly Reactive PIB

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Tires

Lubes Additives

Fuel Additives

2-Stroke Engines

Industrial Lubes and Others

Adhesives and Sealants

End-Use Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Automotive

Industrial

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Constructions

Cosmetics

Sporting Goods

The materials & chemicals industry consists of companies that engage in the manufacture of a wide range of industrial and commercial products using various chemicals and raw materials such as oil, natural gas, metals, and minerals. Growing demand for consumer products such as soaps, perfumes, detergents, extensive usage of chemicals and raw materials in industries including buildings & construction, food & beverage, and agriculture, and increasing demand for environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals are among the key drivers for the industry growth. Rising environmental awareness, technological advancements in various chemical products, development of organic chemicals and materials, growing use of high-performance agrochemicals and specialty chemicals are other major factors bolstering the growth of this industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the expected revenue growth rate of the global Polyisobutylene (PIB) market?

What are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market?

What are the latest and emerging trends influencing market growth significantly?

What are the imminent risks and challenges in the Polyisobutylene (PIB) industry?

What are the outcomes of the SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis performed by authors of the report?

