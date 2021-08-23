Telehealth Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Government initiatives for launching the telehealth sector in rural areas, increased demand for the cloud-based segment, and wireless technology are key factors contributing to the growth of the market.

The global Telehealth market is forecast to reach USD 75.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market has witnessed an increase in demand in the past few years owing to the growing penetration of the internet and the emergence of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector. Digital health has developed into a successful business, attracting several industries from the outside of healthcare.

According to the 2018 survey, a quarter of US consumers had gone for the telehealth visit. Virtual communication is developed between the doctor and the patient. The increased prevalence of chronic diseases in rural areas, increasing healthcare expenditure, the favorable government initiatives, cost-effective, the advent of artificial intelligence, and wireless technology are the key factors responsible for the telehealth industry to maintain a steady position in the market.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Telehealth Market Market:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Siemens Healthineers AG, American Well, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, Teladoc Health, and MDLive, among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Service

Hardware

Software

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Patients

Payers

Healthcare Providers

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Telehealth Market market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Telehealth Market market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

