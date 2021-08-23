Heavy Metal Testing Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

The major driving factors in heavy metal testing market are active involvement of government and regulatory bodies to monitor heavy metal levels in food & water and rising geriatric population and resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening

The global heavy metal testing market was valued at USD 2.57 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to reach 4.51 Billion by the year 2026. Heavy metal testing is a group of tests that are required to quantify the level of potentially harmful heavy metals such as lead, mercury, cadmium, chromium, and arsenic is present in food items. Heavy metal testing is an essential step in food safety and security. The presence of heavy metal can lead to detrimental metal poisoning, which can lead to serious health problems. As we know, the primary intake sources of heavy metals are fruits, vegetables, nuts, cereals, fish, and seafood. In the case of lead, drinking water is a key participant in the accumulation of heavy metal into our body. Since the toxicological impacts of heavy metals on infants and elderly people are considered unfavorable, the demand for heavy metal testing is growing significantly over the estimated period. Regulatory bodies across the globe have set threshold limits for heavy metal in different food groups such as seafood, vegetables, fruits, cereals, meat, fish, fats and oils, milk, baby food, and infant formulae. Hence heavy metal testing has become an essential step for food security.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Heavy Metal Testing Market:

SGS, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, Mérieux Nutrisciences, LGC Group, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, IFP Institut Für Produktqualität, and Omic USA

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Heavy Metal Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Arsenic

Cadmium

Lead

Mercury

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

ICP-MS & OES

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS)

Others

Sample (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Food Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Dairy Products Processed Food Fruits & Vegetables Cereals & Grains Nuts, Seeds, and Spices Others

Water Drinking Water Wastewater Industrial Water

Blood & Other Samples

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Heavy Metal Testing market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Heavy Metal Testing market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

