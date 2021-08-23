Fertility Testing  Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2026

Rising government initiatives, technical advancements, rise in infertility cases, and increase in first time pregnancy are key factors in the fertility testing market contributing to high CAGR of fertility testing market during the forecast period.

the global fertility testing market was valued at 403.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 702.3 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Fertility testing market is rising due to delay in pregnancy, and due to the late pregnancy cases, as after crossing the age of 30, female decreases the chance of conceiving and further till the age of 35, the chance of conceiving further declines. Due to this, there is a fewer number of eggs left in the ovaries, which leads to irregular or absence of a menstrual cycle, PCOS & POI further proceeds for infertility. Damaged sperm is the most common cause of male infertility. The factors driving the industry includes the rise in PCOS disorders, increasing primary ovarian insufficiency (POI) and low sperm motility.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Fertility Testing Market:

Advacare Pharma (U.S.), AVA, Babystart (UK), Fertility Focus (UK), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (U.S.), Sensiia (UK), Taidoc, Medical Uebe (Germany), Valley Electronics (Switzerland)

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Ovulation test kits Saliva & Strip Based Monitor Touch Screen

Fertility monitors Urine-Based Monitors Pregnancy Rapid Test Line Indicators Strip/Dip Sticks Mid-Stream Device Cassettes

Other Fertility Monitors Basal Body Temperature, Cervical Mucus, Perspiration Monitoring

Male Fertility Testing Product

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

OTC & Non Prescription

Prescription based

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

HCG Blood test

HCG Urine test

FSH Urine test

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Female fertility testing

Male Fertility Testing

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Pharmacies

Drugstores

Online Sales

Hypermarkets & SupermarketsEnd Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Home care

Hospitals, Fertility Clinics,

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Fertility Testing market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Fertility Testing market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

