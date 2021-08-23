Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2026

The increase in the number of sports accidents, growing awareness about the artificial tendons and ligaments, advancements in surgical procedures, and advances in techniques related to ACL reconstructions are the driving factors for the market.

the global artificial tendons and ligaments market was valued at USD 17.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 48.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2%. The artificial tendons and ligaments are temporary replacements for supporting the broken or ruptured muscles or ligaments of the body. These artificial implants provide support to the broken tissues until the tissue cells regenerate the broken parts in the body. The natural tendons and ligaments can be ruptured due to any strong external force by trauma or serious accidents.

The artificial tendons and ligaments are used widely by sportspersons, especially athletes and gymnasts, as they are highly susceptible to accidents. For instance, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016 stated that around 30 million people, including children and adults, take part in the youth sports events in the US. An increase in accidents in sports has proven to drive the market rapidly. The increasing improvements in the clinical procedures to cause minimal discomfort to the patients and rise in the research of artificial tendons and ligaments are critical drivers for the market. Various research organizations are entangled in the research and development to make tensile products that are physiologically compatible with the body. Metals such as titanium, niobium, and others are used widely and are under research for constant improvements in the biocompatibility of these materials within the body.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2526

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market:

Cousin Biotech, BioMed, LARS, Neoligaments, Orthomed S.A.S., FX Solutions, Shanghai PINE & POWER Biotech, Mathys AG Bettlach, Arthrex Inc., Stryker, and DePuy Synthes

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2526

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Artificial Tendons and Ligaments market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2526

Browse more related reports:

Biochip market

Antibiotics market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.