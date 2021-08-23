Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

The increase in the number of patients in hospitals and rise in the prevalence of diseases are driving the market for peripheral intravenous catheters.

The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is forecast to reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Peripheral intravenous catheters is a device that is used to draw blood and give treatments, including intravenous drugs, fluids, or blood transfusions. A thin and flexible tube is inserted into a vein, generally in the lower part of the arm, or the foot, and the back of the hand.

Factors such as rise in aging population and advancement in surgical and treatment technologies are driving the market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters. An increase in the adoption rate of closed catheters that help in injecting contrast media during computed tomography is a growing trend in the market. These catheters are made up of polyurethane material and has the strength to withstand pressure above 300 pounds per square inch. As they can withstand high pressure, they are increasingly used in CT imaging applications.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Inc., Tangent Medical Technologies Inc., Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Vigmed AB, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., and Vascular Pathways Inc., among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Short Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Integrated/Closed Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Safety Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Conventional Peripheral I.V. Catheter

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Renal Disease

Oncology

Pediatric Disease

Gastroenterology

Infectious Disease

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

