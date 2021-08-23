Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Analysis, For 2020–2027

The global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market is forecast to reach USD 7.51 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Mobile satellite services (MSS) offers two-way data and voice communications to users across the globe who are always traveling or are in remote locations. MSS is frequently used for its global reception.

The terminal range in size from handheld to laptop-size. These terminals can be mounted in a vehicle where communications can be maintained even when the vehicle is moving. MSS operates at an L-band, low enough in the frequency spectrum to avoid the rain fade related to higher bandwidth like Ka- and Ku-band fixed satellite systems.

The authors of the report have performed quantitative and qualitative analyses of the industry, focusing on the most imperative factors that influence its growth during the forecast period. Some of those factors include key market dynamics, pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, regional markets, sales statistics, top manufacturers, and latest trends. The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Going ahead, the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Key participants include Ericsson Inc., Intelsat S.A., Globalstar Inc., EchoStar Mobile Limited, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, ORBCOMM Europe Holding BV, Hughes Network Systems, Telstra Corporation, SpaceQuest, and TerreStar, among others.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market on the basis of service type, access type, end-users, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Video Service

Data Service

Voice Service

Access Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Land MSS

Aeronautical MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Retail

Global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

