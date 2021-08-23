Smart Grid Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027

The Smart Grid Market is expected to reach USD 92.97 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Grid technology is one perspective of a general trend towards smart technologies. The manufacturing, agriculture, and pharmaceutical enterprises are also harnessing solutions rendered by data collection, cutting edge technology, and computer power to enhance operations. Even cities are slowly becoming connected to the IoT (Internet of Things) with several measurement devices. The quantity of connected devices to the Internet of Things is set to expand extensively, which includes wearable technology. Collecting such huge volumes of data needs high-speed internet networks. To renew current infrastructure, significant investments are needed but are anticipated to pay off in the long term. Smart cities are required to promote the extensive connectivity that will enable self-driving cars and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to perform. The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Going ahead, the Smart Grid market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

The Key players in the Smart Grid Market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Itron Inc., Honeywell International Inc, General Electric, Wipro Limited, IBM, Oracle, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Tech Mahindra Limited.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Component, Technology, End User, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Solutions

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Communications

Smart Grid Network Management

Substation Automation

Smart Grid Security

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion ; 2016-2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Smart Grid Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Smart Grid market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Smart Grid market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Smart Grid Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4. Market positioning

5.5. Strategy Benchmarking

5.6. Vendor Landscape

Continue……

