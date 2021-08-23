Craft Rum Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2020–2028

The global Craft Rum Market size is expected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Global market revenue growth can be primarily attributed to rapid demand for craft liquor such as craft rum among younger consumers, rising number of craft distilleries worldwide, and resilient pub and discotheque culture in countries across the globe. The rising endorsements of craft spirits and luxury alcoholic beverages on social media platforms, increasing availability of craft rum at bars and pubs, increasing consumption of packaged alcoholic beverages at parties, raves, and social gatherings, and changing lifestyle and tastes of millennial consumers are some other key factors expected to continue to support revenue growth of the global craft rum market going ahead. Rum is a strong-tasting, sweetened distilled alcoholic beverage available widely in various types including dark rum, light rum, gold rum, black rum, white rum, and vintage rum. Craft rum is a unique modification of commercial rum that offers a twist to the authentic flavor of rum. It is made with handpicked ingredients and unique flavor combinations, with spiced rum being the most popular type of craft rum infused with ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, vanilla, pepper, clove, nutmeg, rosemary, coconut, and various tropical fruits.

Craft rum manufacturers around the world have been making product innovations using ingredients and flavors like buttery caramel, smoky licorice, vanilla, and sugary syrups to enhance taste. Rising demand for premium alcoholic beverages, including craft rum cocktails, increasing awareness about potential health benefits associated with consumption of rum, and rising purchasing power of consumers are factors expected to further bolster global market growth. However, various side-effects associated with excessive consumption of rum such as indigestion, diarrhea, and vomiting are factors expected to impact market growth to some extent.

Rockstar Spirits Ltd., Drum Circle Distilling, Bacardi Limited, Burning Barn, Wicked Dolphin Rum, Drum & Black, Charles Merser & Co., Copalli, Lyon Distilling Company, Domaines Ellam, and Arizona Craft Beverage.

For the purpose of this report, the global craft rum market is segmented based on product type, price range, distribution channel, and region:

Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Spiced Rum

White Rum

Coconut Rum

Cranberry Rum

Coffee Rum

Others (Orange Rum, Vanilla Rum, etc.)

By Price Range (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Low

Medium

High

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hotels & Restaurants

Bars & Pubs

Cafes

Liquor Shops

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Among the key product types, the spiced rum segment is expected to account for highest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising popularity of spiced rum, increasing awareness about potential health benefits associated with the product, and emergence of new and exciting flavor combinations are predicted to bolster growth of the market going ahead.

The bars & pubs distribution channel segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global craft rum market over the forecast period. This segment’s growth is majorly supported by easy availability of craft rum in bars and pubs, growing indulgence in parties and social gatherings, and increasing number of high-end pubs and hotels worldwide.

The Asia Pacific craft rum market is forecast to register the fastest revenue growth rate of around 5.8% over the projected period. Increasing demand for high-end craft rums and spirits, growing number of craft distilleries and breweries, robust rising pub culture, and new product innovations are key driving factors for Asia Pacific market growth.

