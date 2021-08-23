Contrast Media Injectors Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Increasing demand for syringe less injectors coupled with high investments in R&D of contrast media injectors are fueling the market growth.

The Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is forecast to reach USD 2.86 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A contrast agent or medium is used in medical imaging systems to enhance the contrast of the structures or the fluids inside the body and improve the visibility of the blood vessels or the gastrointestinal tracts. Contrast agents absorb and alter the external electromagnetism, which then emits radiations themselves. Contrast media injectors or the power injectors in medical imaging and interventional radiology ensure optimization in the opacity as well as the delineation of normal, arterial, and venous anatomy and abnormal lesions. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing treatment patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of implementation of the contrast media injectors in various radiology departments of the healthcare centers are expected to accelerate the further rapid growth of this market.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market:

Medtron AG, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Guerbet Group, Sino Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd., Ulrich Medical, APOLLO RT Co. Ltd., VIVID IMAGING, Guerbet Group, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, and Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co. Ltd among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Injectors Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Single Syringe Injectors

Dual Syringe Injectors

Syringe less Injectors

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Injector Systems

Consumable Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology

Radiology

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

