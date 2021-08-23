Frontier Pharma: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market Report Size,Share,Growth,Trends and Forecast provides an deep analysis of the Frontier Pharma: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Frontier Pharma: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period 2021

About Frontier Pharma: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Market:

Frontier Pharma: Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus – Therapies Targeting GPCRs and Protein Kinases Dominate Pipeline, with Strong Repositioning Opportunities into Associated Areas, Including Obesity and Cardiovascular Disease

Summary

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major metabolic disease and one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The prevalence is on the rise, alongside increases in obesity due to lifestyle changes in the 21st century.

Type 2 diabetes is characterized by insulin resistance leading to dysregulation of glucose control and chronic hyperglycemia. This leads to several co-morbidities and complications, some of which are associated with damage to blood vessels as a result of elevated blood glucose levels.

The disease is progressive: patientsâ€™ standard of living deteriorate over time and the symptoms worsen, meaning more complex treatment regimens are required over time.

The complexity of the treatment means there is a high diversity of marketed products. In recent years new drug types have been great commercial successes and reached blockbuster status.

This alongside the financial cost of type 2 diabetes to healthcare providers has led to significant investment in R&D on therapeutics in this area.

Scope

– Requirement for new types of therapeutics to add to already complex treatment algorithms for severe T2DM

– What are the most important etiological risk factors and pathophysiological processes implicated in T2DM?

– What is the current treatment algorithm?

– How effective are current therapies for these indications, and how does this impact prognosis? What are the side effects associated with these treatments?

– The T2DM pipeline is dominated by G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) and protein kinases

– Which molecule types and molecular targets are most prominent in the T2DM pipeline?

– Which first-in-class targets are most promising?

– How does the level of first-in-class innovation change within different target classes?

– How does first-in-class target diversity differ by stage of development and molecular target class?

– The deals landscape is active and dominated by products that target GPCRS and protein kinases

– Which molecular types/molecular target groups attract the highest deal values?

– How has deal activity fluctuated over the past decade?

– Which first-in-class pipeline products have no prior involvement in licensing or co-development deals?

– Appreciate the current clinical and commercial landscapes by considering disease pathogenesis, etiology, epidemiology, symptoms, and diagnosis and treatment options.

– Identify leading products and key unmet needs within the market.

– Recognize innovative pipeline trends by analyzing therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class targets. Using proprietary matrix assessments, first-in-class targets in the pipeline have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Individual matrix assessments are provided for targets identified in the pipeline for T2DM. Promising early-stage first-in-class targets are reviewed in greater detail.

– Consider first-in-class pipeline products with no prior involvement in licensing and co-development deals that may represent potential investment opportunities.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

