About Immunology Drugs Market:

Global Immunology Drugs Market to 2023 – Shifting Landscape as Uptake of Interleukin Receptor Inhibitors Offsets Losses for Top Blockbuster Drugs

Summary

Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases are a common set of chronic disorders that affect 5-7% of people in Western populations.

Although they are often disparate in terms of their symptoms and key patient demographics, they are pathophysiologically linked, being characterized by dysregulation of immune pathways and an inappropriate immune response.

This report covers all immunological disorders, but there is a particular focus on four key diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and graft versus host disease/transplant rejection, as these conditions have the largest pipelines within the therapy area.

The market size for immunology therapeutics was valued at $65.1 billion in 2016 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% to $113 billion in 2023.

Scope

– The immunology market landscape is expected to change. Biosimilar competition is expected to affect the revenue of the big blockbuster drugs, and novel targets are expected to enter the market and drive market growth.

– Overall, there are 2,070 immunology products in the pipeline.

– Which molecular targets are most prominent within the pipeline?

– How do the key indications differ in terms of molecule type?

– How does the composition of the pipeline compare with that of the existing market?

– What mechanisms of action are most common for pipeline drugs?

– The market size for immunology therapeutics is expected to grow, from $65.1 billion in 2016 to $113 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

– Which products will contribute to market growth most, and which will achieve blockbuster status?

– Will the current market leaders retain their dominance over the forecast period, and how is their revenue share of the dermatology market set to change?

– What CAGR will these companies register in the forecast period?

– How many strategic consolidations have been completed in the past decade?

– Which types of assets attract the largest deal values?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape by considering disease pathogenesis, diagnosis, prognosis and the treatment options available at each stage of diagnosis for the four key indications.

– Visualize the composition of the immunology market overall and across each indication, in terms of dominant molecule types and targets, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

– Stratify the market in terms of the split between generic and premium products and assess the role of these product types in the treatment of the various immunological conditions.

– Identify trends and developments, in terms of molecule type and molecular target, within the overall immunology pipeline, as well as for each of the four key indications.

– Understand the growth in patient epidemiology and market revenues for the dermatology market globally, and across the key players and product types.

– Consider market opportunities and potential risks by examining trends in clinical trial duration and size, as well as clinical trial failure rates, by stage of development, key indication, molecule type and molecular target.

– Recognize how the evolving treatment landscape will drive market growth to 2023 and understand the contributions that different products, molecular targets and companies will make to this growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the immunology deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

This report provides detail analysis of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the Immunology Drugs market and its commercial landscape. Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies.It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Immunology Drugs market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Immunology Drugs market.Immunology Drugs Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Immunology Drugs Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

