About Inflammatory Skin Diseases Drug Market:

Inflammatory Skin Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Summary

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for inflammatory skin disorders and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for acne vulgaris, rosacea and chronic urticaria (also known as hives). It also features dormant and discontinued products.

Acne vulgaris is a chronic skin disease involving blockage and inflammation of pilosebaceous follicles. Symptoms include crusting of skin bumps, cysts, papules (small red bumps), scarring of the skin and redness around the skin eruptions. There are 60 products in development for this indication, and companies operating in this space include Cassiopea and Elorac.

Rosacea is a chronic and potentially life-disruptive disorder primarily of the facial skin, often characterized by flare-ups and remissions. Symptoms include frequent redness of the face, or flushing, small, red lines under the skin, a swollen nose and thick skin, usually on the forehead, chin, and cheeks. There are 18 products in development for this indication, and companies operating in this space include Dermata Therapeutics and Promius Pharma.

Chronic urticaria, also known as hives, are an outbreak of swollen, pale red bumps, patches, or welts on the skin that appear suddenly either as a result of allergies, or for other reasons. The main symptom is itchy rashes. There are 17 products in development for this indication, and companies operating in this space include GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for inflammatory skin disorders include cytokines, ribosomal RNA and retinoic acid receptors.

Scope

– Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

– Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

– Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline and the products being fielded by each of these

– Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

