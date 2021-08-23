Mosquito Market Report Size,Share,Growth,Trends and Forecast provides an deep analysis of the Mosquito Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Mosquito Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period 2021

Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Mosquito Market discussed.

The Mosquito Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments.

About Mosquito Market:

Mosquito-borne Diseases Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018

Summary

This report provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for mosquito-borne diseases and comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for West Nile virus infections, Japanese encephalitis, yellow fever and malaria. It also features dormant and discontinued products.

West Nile infection, Japanese encephalitis and yellow fever are all caused by flaviviruses, whereas malaria is caused by a parasite (Plasmodium). Symptoms of West Nile infection include a fever, headache, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph glands. There are 18 products in development for this indication.

Japanese encephalitis affects the membranes around the brain. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle pain, diarrhea, seizures, muscle weakness and paralysis. There are 17 products in development for this indication.

Yellow fever is an acute systemic illness (hemorrhagic fever). Symptoms include irregular heartbeats, bleeding, vomiting, coma, delirium, fever, headache and muscle aches. There are 15 products in development for this indication.

Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease. Symptoms may include fever, chills, headache, sweats, fatigue, enlarged spleen, nausea and vomiting. There are 206 products in development for this indication.

Molecular targets acted on by products in development for mosquito-borne diseases include interferon receptors, toll-like receptors and pathogen proteins such as Plasmodium falciparum merozoite surface proteins. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Sanaria, Medigen and Ology Bioservices.

Scope

– Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

– Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

– Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline and the products being fielded by each of these

– Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Mosquito market is predicted to grow.

Lastly, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

