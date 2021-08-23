Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Report Size,Share,Growth,Trends and Forecast provides an deep analysis of the Psoriasis Therapeutics Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Psoriasis Therapeutics Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period 2021

About Psoriasis Therapeutics Market:

Psoriasis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 – Increasing Prevalence, Advent of Novel Biologics and Pipeline Drugs to Drive the Market

Summary

Psoriasis is a common, chronic inflammatory skin condition affecting around 2-3% of the worldâ€™s population. While the main cause of psoriasis remains uncertain, immunologic, genetic, and environmental factors appear to play a role. Common symptoms of psoriasis include inflammation, swelling, and patches of red, itchy, flaky skin called skin lesions.

The most common sites of involvement are the scalp, elbows and knees, followed by nails, hands, feet and trunk. It is estimated that up to 30% of people with psoriasis eventually develop psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis is a serious skin condition that has a significant negative impact on patientsâ€™ quality of life, interfering in many aspects of professional and social life.

Men and women are equally likely to get it, and the onset of psoriasis can occur at any age. However, the age of onset frequency proved to be bimodal – the first before 40 years of age and the second between 50 and 60 years of age. The extent and severity of the disease varies greatly between patients and often varies within individuals over the course of time.

There are different types of psoriasis, the most common being plaque psoriasis. Around 125 million people worldwide have psoriasis, of which 80% have plaque psoriasis. The current marketed drug landscape in psoriasis includes topical agents, systemic therapies (such as acitretin, cyclosporine and methotrexate) and biologic therapies. In recent years, the discovery of new immunological factors and better understanding of psoriasis have fundamentally changed the treatment of psoriasis and created new biological drugs against specific immunological elements that cause psoriasis.

Both IL-17 and IL-23 are promising targets in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The biologic drugs targeting these cytokines and their receptors have proven to be effective and safe in clinical trials and have offered greater efficacy than pre-existing biologics, making them an attractive option for use prior to other biologics.

Therefore, during the forecast period, the dominance of TNF-Î± inhibitors (adalimumab, infliximab and etanercept) and interleukin (IL)-12/23 inhibitor ustekinumab will be challenged by the highly effective IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitor therapies. The late-stage psoriasis pipeline is composed of promising targeted therapies that have potential to achieve approval and launch during the forecast period.

These include Sun Pharmaâ€™s tildrakizumab, AbbVieâ€™s risankizumab, Welichem Biotechâ€™s Tapinarof, and UCBâ€™s bimekizumab and certolizumab pegol. These new drugs will supplement current market leaders and offer broader therapeutic options.

Scope

– The Asia-Pacific psoriasis market will be valued at $1,997.3m in 2024, growing from $933.1m in 2017, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%.

– What are the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific psoriasis treatment market?

– How will novel IL-23 inhibitor therapy Tremfya, which holds first-to-market advantage, contribute to growth?

– What will be the impact of the new IL-17 and IL-23 inhibitor therapies?

– How will branded therapies be affected by upcoming pipeline therapies?

– The psoriasis pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in psoriasis and novel target therapies.

– Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

– Is there potential for pipeline molecules to address unmet needs within the psoriasis market?

– Late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

– How have the late-stage therapies performed in clinical trials?

– Which classes of drugs are most prominent in the pipeline?

– How will the approval of risankizumab and tildrakizumab, which hold a key advantage in terms of dosing schedule over IL-23 competitor Tremfya, affect the competitive landscape?

– Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

– What barriers will limit the uptake of premium-priced therapeutics in the assessed countries?

– What factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

– What licensing and co-development deals have occurred within this therapy area since 2007?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape through a comprehensive analysis of disease symptoms, diagnostic methods, etiology, pathophysiology, epidemiology, prognosis and treatment.

– Visualize the composition of the psoriasis market in terms of dominant therapies, with their clinical and commercial standing. Unmet needs are highlighted to allow a competitive understanding of gaps in the market.

– Analyze the psoriasis pipeline and stratify pipeline therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

– Understand the potential of late-stage therapies, with extensive profiles of products that could enter the market over the forecast period, highlighting clinical performance, potential commercial positioning, and how they will compete with other therapies.

– Predict psoriasis market growth in the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets, with epidemiological and annual cost of therapy forecasts across India, China, Australia, South Korea and Japan, as well as the individual contributions of promising late-stage molecules to market growth.

– Identify commercial opportunities in the psoriasis deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

It provides a five-year forecast assessed based on how the Psoriasis Therapeutics market is predicted to grow.It provides insightful analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors.To understand the future scope and outlooks for the Psoriasis Therapeutics market.Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Forecast by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021.Psoriasis Therapeutics Market Share, distributors, major suppliers, changing price patterns and the supply chain of raw materials is highlighted in the report.

