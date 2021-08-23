Process Mining Software Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

The global process mining software market size is estimated to showcase robust growth owing to the increasing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the software by leading industry players, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Process Mining Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-base, and On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” As per our findings, the market value stood at USD 421.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 10,383.0 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 49.3% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/process-mining-software-market-104792

Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Integration of Software with Latest Technologies to Drive Growth

Advantages, such as regular insights from real-time analysis and efficient operational business tasks, are the key factors driving developers and leading corporations to integrate artificial intelligence with process mining software. An increasing demand for such software is augmenting the growth. For instance, in April 2020, Automation Hero introduced Hero_Sonar, an AI-enabled intelligent process mining software. The software offers valuable insights from low-quality data, which helps in developing AI decision models. However, the high risk associated with customers’ privacy is predicted to hinder process mining software market growth.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Key Players to Help Europe Dominate

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market with a value of USD 165.3 million in 2020. Increasing demand for process mining software in the energy space amid the surging digital transformation across industries is projected to drive its growth in the region. In addition, the presence of key players in major countries of the region is estimated to further propel growth.

North America is predicted to register a considerable process mining software market share during the projected timeline. One of the major factors set to propel the demand for this software in the region is the increasing adoption of automation in the U.S.

Request for Customization: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/process-mining-software-market-104792

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

UiPath (New York, United States)

Celonis GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Exeura (Italy)

Fluxicon BV (The Netherlands)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Hyland Software, Inc. (Ohio, United States)

Minit (Bratislava, Slovakia)

QPR Software Plc (Finland)

Software AG (Darmstadt, Germany)

ABBYY Solutions Ltd. (United States)

Cognitive Technology Ltd (myInvenio) (Italy)

Apromore Pty Ltd (Melbourne, Australia)

BusinessOptix (United States)

EverFlow (NJ, United States)

Kofax (California, United States)

Lana Labs GmbH (Berlin, Germany)

Signavio GmbH (Berlin, Germany)

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Process Mining Software Market Growth Forecast – www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104792

Other Exclusive Reports:

High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

Reverse Flame Steam Boiler Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

Solar Cell Busbar Market 2021 Key Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics, Emerging Trends and Global Demand During the COVID-19 Period till 2028

HVAC Relay Market – 2028: Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends, Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis

Electric Heat Tracing System Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2028

Gas Turbine Upgrade for Performance Enhancement Market – 2028: Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends, Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]