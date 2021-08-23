Online Gambling Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

The global online gambling market size is projected to reach USD 158.20 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report, titled “Online Gambling Market, 2021-2028”. As per the report, the value of the global market was USD 66.72 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact

With a large chunk of people worldwide confined to their homes amid the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, the demand for virtual gaming suddenly spiked in many countries, such as Canada and Australia. Registering a CAGR of 11.2% and attaining a value of USD 74.17 billion in 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has benefited the online gambling market growth and the market is also anticipated to display phenomenal growth once the pandemic is over.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/online-gambling-market-104803

Lottery Segment to Make Steady Headway in the Market

On the basis of type, the market has been categorized into sports betting, casinos, poker, lottery, bingo, and others. The lottery segment is expected to gather momentum in the forthcoming years due to the increasing interest of players in draw-based online gambling games. The segment held a share of 15.1% in the global market and a share of 15.4% in the UK market in 2020.

Based on devices, the market has been segregated into desktop, mobile, and others. By region, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Europe Generates $30.92 Billion Revenue in 2020, to Lead the Market through 2028

Europe is foreseen to lead the online gambling market share from 2021 to 2028 owing to the strong presence of some of the top players in the gambling industry. Moreover, the robust culture of sports and sporting events in Europe has also provided market players with rich content and themes to create exciting sports-themed virtual gaming platforms. The region’s market size stood at USD 30.92 billion in 2020.

In Asia Pacific, the widening adoption of smartphones and increasing utilization of blockchain-based payment methods, especially in Japan, are expected to augment market potential in the region. In North America, the market will be driven by stringent regulations on online gambling.

Request for Customization: www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/online-gambling-market-104803

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report:

Mansion Casino (Gibraltar)

Evolution Gaming AB (British Columbia, Canada)

Scientific Games Corporation (Nevada, United States)

Buffalo Partners (New York, United States)

bet-at-home.com AG (Germany)

888 Holdings PLC (Gibraltar)

Bet365 (Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom)

Flutter Entertainment Plc. (Dublin, Ireland)

William Hill Plc. (London, United Kingdom)

Entain plc (GVC Holdings Plc.) (Douglas, Isle of Man)

Slots Heaven Casino (Slots Heaven Casino)

Sky Betting & Gaming (Leeds, United Kingdom)

SPIN Casino (Canada)

DraftKings Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Betfred (Warrington, United Kingdom)

BetAmerica (California, United States)

LeoVegas AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

Betsson AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

com (Ontario, Canada)

Kindred Group Plc. (Valletta, Malta)

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Online Gambling Market Growth Forecast – www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104803

Other Exclusive Reports:

Electric Heat Tracing System Market 2021 New Technological Development Projecting Massive Growth till 2028

Gas Turbine Upgrade for Performance Enhancement Market – 2028: Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends, Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis

Floating Power Plant Market In-Depth Analysis with Booming Trends Supporting Growth and Forecast 2021-2028

Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market 2021 Key Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics, Emerging Trends and Global Demand During the COVID-19 Period till 2028

High Voltage Measuring Equipment Market 2021 Key Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics, Emerging Trends and Global Demand During the COVID-19 Period till 2028

Reverse Flame Steam Boiler Market 2021 Key Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics, Emerging Trends and Global Demand During the COVID-19 Period till 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]