Chipboard Packaging Market Suppliers,Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2027

The global Chipboard Packaging Market is forecast to reach USD 262.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the manufacturing industries in the developing economies for the use of paperboard packaging. Moreover, the growing awareness among customers for the sustainable packaging material with the reusability of paperboard packaging is fostering the market demand. However, the usage plastics due to its cost-effective, durable, and reusable properties are hampering the market demand.

Rapid urbanization has changed the lifestyle of the people and, in turn, has increased the prevalence of packaging over a broad aspect, thus, augmenting the demand for the market product. The advent of the concept of using paperboard packaging in food & beverage industry as recycled waste paper, which is due to the food packaging standards, use of recycled waste paper prohibited for the packaging of food items for maintaining the food safety standards in the market are restraining the demand for paperboard packaging.

Leading Market Competitors:

Nippon Paper Industries, ITC Limited, Mondi plc, Metsä Group, International Paper Company, Oji Holding Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Stora Enso Oyj and Outlook Group LLC, among others.

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe’s chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical strategy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration. A global initiative to ban plastics widely in the market is stemming from the environmental impact of the resins. The Chinese market is highly influenced by the economic transitions, fuel regulations, technological developments, private ownership, capital cost advantage, international trade and progress in the specialty chemicals among others. North America is attracting massive investment for its gas-based chemicals. The growing uncertainties regarding the prices of crude oil will affect the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, factors such as fluctuating prices of crude oil, fiscal policies, rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes coupled with currency fluctuations might cause a decline in the global growth of the market.

Global Paperboard Packaging Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Boxboard

Solid Unbleached Board

Solid Bleached Board

White Lined Chipboard

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverage

Non-Durable Goods

Durable Goods

Medical

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

