PPE Market Suppliers, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2027

Market Size – USD 49.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.6%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The global PPE Market is forecast to grow at a rate of 7.6% from USD 49.05 billion in 2019 to USD 85.09 billion in 2027.The growing need for respiratory equipment in mines, emergency response, the military and law enforcement, health care, and fire departments, associated with the increase in hand injuries in the workplace, is expected to drive market growth for PPE over the next few years.

A growing awareness of workers’ health and safety, in addition to the increase in industrial deaths, mainly in emerging economies due to the lack of PPE (PPE), should guide the market during years of forecasting. Technological innovation, accompanied by the changing needs of consumers in PPE, should further increase the expansion of the market.

Lack of knowledge about safety and health risks in the workplace is a significant problem that is spreading among workers. To spread awareness about health and safety, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) partnered with various health and safety organizations to come up with unique ideas and solutions as part of the campaign Workplace Innovator Award. Such initiatives by agencies in collaboration with market players to improve safety standards are expected to stimulate demand for personal safety equipment in the coming years.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

AG ANSELL LTD, Honeywell International Inc., 3M, Delta Plus Group, Alpha Pro Tech, Metric AG & Co. KG., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. (KCWW), Toshiba Corporation MSA, Lakeland Inc., and DuPont, among others.

Competitive Outlook:

This market report offer detailed view of import export scenario, recent developments, trade regulations, value chain optimization, production analysis, market share, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, impact of domestic and localized market players, changes in market, trends, size, segment growth, application niches and dominance, product launches, product approvals, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe’s chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical strategy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration. A global initiative to ban plastics widely in the market is stemming from the environmental impact of the resins. The Chinese market is highly influenced by the economic transitions, fuel regulations, technological developments, private ownership, capital cost advantage, international trade and progress in the specialty chemicals among others. North America is attracting massive investment for its gas-based chemicals. The growing uncertainties regarding the prices of crude oil will affect the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, factors such as fluctuating prices of crude oil, fiscal policies, rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes coupled with currency fluctuations might cause a decline in the global growth of the market.

Global PPE (PPE) Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hands and Arm

Respiratory

Eye and Face

Head Protection

Foot and Leg

Protective Clothing

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Construction

Oil and Gas

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Chemicals

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

