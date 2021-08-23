Activated Charcoal Market Suppliers, Growth Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Factor Analysis, 2020–2027

The Activated Charcoal Market is projected to reach USD 19.28 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to be powered by an increased prevalence of infectious pathogens, as well as increasing pollution levels in urban areas. Many of the variables projected to drive change are also improved working standards, increased disposable earnings, and enhanced health literacy. The increasing need for air and water pollution control equipment to be introduced is expected to raise the demand for air purifiers to kill airborne diseases and water treatment plants for the rise in demand for clean drinking water, especially in emerging regions. Growing understanding of health expects to make a significant contribution to growth, particularly among urban youth.

Strict environmental conservation regulations, increasing globalization, and awareness of emissions management expect to have a positive effect on U.S. market development over the forecast period. The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has set Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) requirements enabling producers to meet different pollution levels based on emissions standards already achieved with the best result from similar facilities.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Donau Carbon GmbH; Activated Charcoal Technologies; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd; Jacobi Carbons AB; Oxbow Activated Charcoal; Kuraray Co., Ltd; Lenntech B.V.; Haycarb PLC; and Desotec Activated Charcoal., among others.

The Activated Charcoal market research report highlights the major regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It elaborates on various aspects these regional markets, such as shifting consumer tastes & preferences, fluctuations in supply & demand, changing production & consumption patterns, and revenue growth rate of each market. In addition, the report analyzes the current position of each player in the Activated Charcoal market leveraging various analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and Capacity Utilization analysis.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Granular

Powder

Pellets

Bead

Polymer Coated

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Gaseous

