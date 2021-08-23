Cationic Surfactants Market Suppliers,Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 963.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global Cationic Surfactants Market is forecast to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and the implementation of stringent regulations and favorable government initiatives on disinfection and sterilization are propelling the demand for the market. Developing economies are estimated to provide ample growth opportunities for market players.

Quaternary ammonium compounds act as fabric softeners, disinfectants, surfactants, antistatic agents, and wood preservation, among others. The various application of the product is expected to boost its demand in the coming period. Quaternary ammonium compounds are usually used in personal care products, as conditioning agents during the production of the skin, cloth, and hair softeners and also as disinfectants in the food industry.

Top Companies Listed in the Cationic Surfactants Market Report:

DuPont, Clariant AG, KAO Corporation, Merck KGaA, Huntsman, BASF SE, Croda, Xiamen Pioneer Technology, Evonik Industries AG, and Novo Nordisk Pharmatech A/S, among others.

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe’s chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical strategy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration. A global initiative to ban plastics widely in the market is stemming from the environmental impact of the resins. The Chinese market is highly influenced by the economic transitions, fuel regulations, technological developments, private ownership, capital cost advantage, international trade and progress in the specialty chemicals among others. North America is attracting massive investment for its gas-based chemicals. The growing uncertainties regarding the prices of crude oil will affect the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, factors such as fluctuating prices of crude oil, fiscal policies, rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes coupled with currency fluctuations might cause a decline in the global growth of the market.

The study offers key insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players through an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It further segments the market on the basis of product type, application spectrum, med-use, and geography. The Cationic Surfactants industry analysis report assesses the industry in terms of market size, market share, and revenue. The key regional markets covered in the report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the presence of the global Cationic Surfactants market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales statistics, distribution channels, and various other key elements.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Disinfectant

Fabric Softeners

Wood Preservative

Surfactants

Antistatic Agent

Others

