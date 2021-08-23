FMES Market Suppliers, Growth, Key Factors,Projections, Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 686.04 Million in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR-18.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for personal care and detergent products.

The global FMES Market is forecast to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. According to our report, the compound annual growth rate of this market will be around 18% for 2018-2027.

The main reason for the growth of the FMES market is the growing demand for personal care products and hair products like shampoo and conditioner. The other factor is the flourishment of the garment and textile industry, and FMAS is used in the making of detergents, which is further used in the cleaning of clothes. There is a shift in the production of FMAS from European countries to Asia specific countries

Stringent regulations from the government to use bio-based detergent have also made a big impact on the increasing demand for FMES. The Low Toxicity, Economical Price Point, and Biodegradability of Methyl Ester Sulfonate Drive Its Adoption in Detergents and Personal Care Products. The governments are also initiating to use bio-based detergents, and FMES is an eco-friendly chemical. So using it instead of other alkyl based components will be better for the environment.

Leading Market Competitors:

Chemithon Corporation, China Factories Group Company, Fenchem, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jinchang Chemical, KPL International, Lion Corporation, Pemex Chemicals, Sun Products Corporation, and Zanyu Technology Group Co. Ltd., among others.

This study relies on the evolution of the industry to derive the trends that are observed. A significant increase in the Asian and the Middle Eastern market is visible, which promises the expansion of the market in the coming years. The chemical industry has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe’s chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical strategy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration. A global initiative to ban plastics widely in the market is stemming from the environmental impact of the resins. The Chinese market is highly influenced by the economic transitions, fuel regulations, technological developments, private ownership, capital cost advantage, international trade and progress in the specialty chemicals among others. North America is attracting massive investment for its gas-based chemicals. The growing uncertainties regarding the prices of crude oil will affect the competitive landscape. Meanwhile, factors such as fluctuating prices of crude oil, fiscal policies, rising geopolitical tensions, trade disputes coupled with currency fluctuations might cause a decline in the global growth of the market.

Global FMES (FMES) Market Segmentation:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Personal Care Soaps Shampoos Others

Detergents

Others

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



