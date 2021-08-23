Phylloquinone Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

A novel report on global Phylloquinone market, forecast to 2028 has been recently published by Reports and Data to offer comprehensive analysis and recent activities in the industry to the users and investors.

The expansion of the Food sector, the increasing awareness about vitamin K deficiency, and the rising demand for Dietary supplements have resulted in boosting the Phylloquinone market.

Market Size – USD 413.7 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Phylloquinone in dietary supplements

Key participants include Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Country Life (Kikkoman Corporation), BASF, Kappa Bioscience, DSM, NattoPharma, Livealth Biopharma, NOW Foods, Solgar Inc and Pfizer Inc.

New York, March 11, 2020 – The Global Phylloquinone market is forecast to reach USD 820.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Phylloquinone can be described as a prenylated naphthoquinone, which is synthesized exclusively by green algae, certain species of cyanobacteria, plants wherein it acts as an electron acceptor for developing protein disulfide bonds, and as an essential electron carrier in photosystem I. This prenylated naphthoquinone is also referred as vitamin K1. This type of vitamin K is stable in moisture & air, and it is fat-soluble. However, this type of vitamin K degrades in sunlight. One of its mentionable natural source is green plants. It is also considered as an antidote for coumatetralyl. Vitamin K plays an essential role in the posttranslational modification of some proteins, which is mostly needed for blood coagulation. In recent years, there has been an elevating focus on vitamin K as a beneficial nutrient in cardiovascular health. This form of vitamin K is the most common dietary source of this vitamin, which is available in some plant oils and dark-green leafy vegetables. Based on various animal studies, it has been stated that the intake of this vitamin may help in minimizing the development of CVD by regulating lipoprotein metabolism and counteracting vascular calcification. Thus, the rising occurrence rate of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population are some of the mentionable factors contributing to the overall growth of the sector.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to occupy a considerable share of the market. The market share held by the region is attributed to, high demand for dietary supplements, strong application of this vitamin in the food sector, which are supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Grade, the Food Grade segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period, which occupied more than 40.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate witnessed by the Food Grade segment is attributed to increasing demand for dietary supplements and elevating demand of the vitamin in the food sector in these dietary supplement products, which is contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. It natural availability in various food sources like green leafy vegetables, and it’s easily availability also contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In context to Route of Administration, the Oral segment held the largest market share of 40.0% in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The wide availability of this vitamin in tablets, capsule, and other supplement forms and the ease of its consumption in the oral route of administration contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Osteoporosis segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 18.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Osteoporosis segment is attributed to the continuous rise in the geriatric population, the increasing occurrence rate of the condition, and applicability of the vitamin in its treatment, which contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment. The applicability of vitamin K1 in the treatment of osteoporosis has been shown to help in maintaining bone mineral density.

In regards to the region, Europe is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 20.0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the Europe region is attributed to the continuous growth of the pharmaceutical sector, rising geriatric population, and increasing incidence rate of conditions like osteoporosis, which contributes to the expansion of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Phylloquinone market according to Grade, Route of Administration, Application, and Region:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Route of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Parental

Oral

Topical

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Vitamin K deficiency

Warfarin overdose

Obstructive jaundice

Osteoporosis

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Report Overview:

The report further sheds light on segments of the global Phylloquinone market based on product type and application. Product type is segmented into Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Type 5 and others, whereas application is segmented into Application 1, Application 2, Application 3, Application 4 and others.

