Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Global Size, Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027

The global preeclampsia diagnostics market size is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing number of pregnancies owing to the complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report further states that this market size was USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. In 2019, North America generated USD 401.9 million in terms of preeclampsia screening market revenue. This growth is attributable to the significant healthcare expenditure and the rising usage of technologically advanced preeclampsia diagnostics kits in this region.

High Pregnancy Rate to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position after North America backed by the increasing adoption of fertility treatments, high rate of pregnancy, and the rising population.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned preeclampsia diagnostics providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH (HE, Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Diabetomics, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. (Munster, Ireland)

Sera Prognostics (UT, United States)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Others

Market Segmentations:

By Test Type

Blood Tests

Urine Analysis

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

