Urinary Catheter Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast Report 2026

The global urinary catheters market size is poised to touch USD 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of urinary continence is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Urinary incontinence refers to involuntary leakage of urine and is observed to be more prevalent in female as compared to the male population of the world. For example, the National Association for Incontinence reports that currently, one in four women over the age 18 experiences an episodes of leaking urine involuntarily. Since the prevalence is rising at a faster pace, the demand for urological catheters is likely to surge in the coming decade.

Leading Players operating in the Urinary Catheter Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Braun Melsungen AG

Amsino International, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group PLC

Coloplast A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

BD

Hollister Incorporated

Europe to Hold Leading Position; North America to Showcase High CAGR

With a revenue of generation of 1.08 billion in 2018, Europe is projected to dominate the global urinary catheters market share till 2026. This is mainly because of high incidence of urinary disorders among the geriatric population in the region. Advancements in treating urological diseases will be the major factor driving the market in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the market will grow as a result of increasing awareness regarding urinary incontinence and its treatment. Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America will grow at a lower rate due to low awareness levels about urological disorders.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Healthcare Overview- For Key Countries Disease Prevalence – Selective Diseases such as Urinary Incontinence, BPH, etc. – For Key Countries, 2018 Technological Developments in Urinary Catheters Pricing Analysis – By Major Companies/Brands Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions

Global Urinary Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Indwelling Catheters Intermittent Catheters External Catheters Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Urinary Incontinence Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender Male Female Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Age Care Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…

