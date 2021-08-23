Xanthan Gum Market Size Analysis, DROT, PEST, Porter’s, Region & Country Forecast Till 2027

New York, March 24, 2020 – Xanthan gum market is universally used as a thickener in several industries such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. Xanthan gum is manufactured by fermenting corn sugar with a bacterium named Xanthomonas Campestris.

Market Size – USD 406.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.60%, Market Trend- Growth of the Oil & Gas Industry is a major opportunity for the market players.

Demand for personal care, food & beverages industry, gluten-free food products, extensive use of drugs, tablets are the main drivers of the Xanthan Gum market.

The factors that encourage the xanthan gum market growth are rising demand from the food & beverages industry, gluten-free food products, multi-functionality of xanthan gum, the difference in consumer choices, and rise in consumption of convenience food. However, the high cost of xanthan gum & availability of cheap substitutes and anti-dumping policies by the US on China’s xanthan gum market hinder the market growth during the forecast period. An increase in demand for oil & gas drilling and production of xanthan gum using inexpensive & abundantly available raw materials is expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity in the near future.

The usage of gum as a thickener in several personal care applications such as shampoos and lotions has been driving its demand over the last few years. Food & beverages and oil & gas sectors are the two most considerable users of Xanthan gum globally. Xanthan gum is used in a wide range of food products, such as sauces, dressings, meat and poultry products, bakery products, confectionery products, beverages, dairy products, others. North America holds a major share of the market due to the heavy demand for food & beverages, oil & gas, pharmaceutical industry. The extensive use of drugs, tablets has accelerated the region and the market to witness higher growth.

Further key findings from the xanthan gum market report suggest

The demand in the pharmaceutical division accounted for 9.5% in 2020. It is fundamentally used to retard drug release in tablets. In addition, the product is compatible with various thickeners and stabilizers, permitting its use in the drug manufacturing industry. Growth in this end-use industry is likely to drive demand over the forecasted period. Xanthan gum is toxicologically safe and is commonly used in several pharmaceutical and personal care purposes such as creams, bath products, makeup, skin & hair care, and oral care products. It acts as a binder, emulsion stabilizer, emulsifying surfactant, skin-conditioning agent, and viscosity-increasing agent in these commodities. It is distinguished by the unique rheological characteristics and can be used as a suspending agent, an emulsion and foam stabilizer, a foam enhancer, and as a thickener in numerous personal care applications such as shampoos, liquid soaps, color cosmetics, creams & lotions, and toothpaste.

In foods, this gum is used as a great thickening agent, which is most often discovered in salad dressings and sauces. It makes these commodities thick enough at rest in the bottle to keep the mixture fairly uniform, but the shear forces produced by shaking the mixture so it can be effortlessly poured. When it exits the container, the shear forces are eliminated, and the mixture thickens back up, so it sticks to the salad or food. It is very durable under a broad range of temperatures and pH.

As the food, beverage, and personal care industries increasingly seek naturally derived, clean-label ingredients for their product formulations and in order to serve the Brazilian market in Latin America, CP Kelco, a universal leader of nature-based ingredient solutions has entered into a new distribution agreement with IMCD Brasil which will be effective from January 1, 2020.

IMCD Brasil will be the strategic distributor in Brazil for CP Kelco’s pectin, gellan gum, carrageenan, xanthan gum, and diutan gum for use in a wide range of foods, beverages and consumer and industrial products. Partnering with an established innovation player such as CP Kelco aligns with IMCD’s efforts to offer customers world-class products and innovative technical solutions with a growing customer base within Brazil.

Savory sauces and dressings supplement almost all foods giving a “personal touch” to the product. Xanthan gum affords stability to the emulsions for up to one year owing to the obtained rheological characteristics, the dressings can be quickly pumped during the filling operation and consequently promotes the flow of the bottle during use. Xanthan gum is extensively used in salad dressings (alone or in combination with propylene glycol alginate or pectins), contributing a clean mouth feel experience. Due to its huge pseudo-plasticity also helps keep the dressing on the top of the salad.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented Xanthan Gum market on the basis of application, function and region:

Based on the application, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Pharmaceuticals & personal care

Others

Based on the function, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Thickeners

Stabilizers

Gelling agents

Fat replacers

Coating materials

Others

Based on the form, the market has been segmented as follows: (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Dry

Liquid

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

