Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Market Size, Share, Types, Products, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2027

The global demineralized bone matrix (DBM) market is projected to reach USD 838.9 millionby 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3%during the forecast period. According to a reportby Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Market, 2021-2028”, this market’s size wasUSD 594.5 millionin 2020 and it is expected to hitUSD 624.2 millionin 2021.

The explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unfavorable for the demineralized bone matrix market growth as many non-essential procedures and services in healthcare facilities have been suspended. This is mainly because the majority of health and medical professionals are presently focused on treating coronavirus patients. As a result, this market slumped by -7.2% in 2020. However, with economies rebooting, large medical device companies, such as Medtronic, have been reporting sales rebound, with a notable increase in revenues.

Get a PDF Sample of the Report

What does the Report include ?

The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Demineralized Bone Matrix industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Demineralized Bone Matrix Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

DRIVER RESTRAINTS:

Spine Wave Forays into Spinal Biologics with Path-Breaking Product

In July 2020,Spine Wave announced the limited market roll-out of the Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix, marking its entry into the spinal biologics space. The new product complements Spine Wave’s family of spinal implants and enables the company to cater to the growing demand for novel bone reconstruction solutions. The demineralized bone matrix solution is made up of cancellous and partial mineral-stripped cortical bone. Since the product does not contain any non-human bone tissue materials, surgeons are assured of extracting the most out of every graft. Moreover, the solution has been designed to trigger osteoinductive processes that will facilitate even bone growth and seamless cellular migration.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide to Boost the Market

The world is rapidly aging, with the number of older persons, aged 60 and above, set to overtake the number of children over the next decade. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of geriatric persons in the world will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. UN data reveal that in 2019 the number of older persons was 703 million and it will more than double to 1.5 billion by 2050. Aged persons are highly likely to develop osteoarthritis (OA), one of the foremost physical disabilities afflicting older populations, according to the National Institute of Aging. Demineralized bone matrix products are slated to play an instrumental role in mitigating the most severe effects of OA in aging people. This is attributable to the organic nature of DBM grafts, which makes these solutions more suitable for the weakening musculoskeletal structures in older persons.

The Report offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for Demineralized Bone Matrix Market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Putty Segment to Hold Commanding Market Share from 2021 to 2028

On the basis of product type, the market segments include gel, putty, and others. Among these, the putty segment is forecasted to command the DBM market share due to the growing prevalence of orthopedic conditions across the globe. Complementing this trend are the technological advancements in dental bone graft solutions, along with the rising incidence of dental conditions. The gel segment accounted for 24.3% share of the global market in 2020.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into dental, craniomaxillofacial, spinal fusion, long bone procedures, joint reconstruction, and other applications. By end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. In terms of region, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Demineralized Bone Matrix Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Demineralized Bone Matrix Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Demineralized Bone Matrix Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Demineralized Bone Matrix Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Demineralized Bone Matrix Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Demineralized Bone Matrix Market?

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Active Adoption of Advanced Medical Technologies to Feed the North America Market Growth

North America is expected to lead the demineralized bone matrix market share during the forecast period on account of the enthusiastic uptake of advanced bone grafting solutions by osteoporotic patients in the region. In addition, the robust healthcare infrastructure and heavy investments in biomedical R&D will further propel the regional market. In 2020, the region’s market size was USD 301.3 million.

In Europe, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders will favor market growth, while in Asia Pacific the introduction of demineralized bone matrix products is foreseen to augment the regional market prospects.

Any doubts ? Speak to our Research Analysts.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Key Players to Concentrate on Enhancing Patient Outcomes

The focus area for key players in this market is to engineer DBM solutions that will improve patient outcomes. The idea is to develop offerings that can reduce surgery time and speed up recovery, thereby reducing the amount of time spent by patients in hospitals. With the widening acceptance of organic orthopedic implants, prominent companies are devising strategies to capitalize on the numerous opportunities thrown open by factors such as rapidly aging populations and the rising incidence of musculoskeletal conditions.

Major companies in the Global Demineralized Bone Matrix Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Demineralized Bone Matrix Industry.

Industry Development

September 2019: Isto Biologics unveiled the Influx Demineralized Bone Matrix Putty, expanding its portfolio of osteoinductive solutions. The putty is a sophisticated allograft technology equipped with regenerative capabilities in versatile bone grafts.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

Arthrex GmbH (Florida, United States)

RTI Surgical (Illinois, United States)

SeaSpine (California, United States)

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland)

Exactech, Inc. (Florida, United States)

HansBioMed (Seoul, South Korea)

Xtant Medical (Montana, United States)

Stryker (Michigan, United States)

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (New Jersey, United States)

Check Discount on the Research Report

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.