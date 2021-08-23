States Automotive Hood Hinges Market Regional Outlook by 2027| Daiei Kogyo (Japan), DURA Automotive Systems (USA), Edscha (Japan)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market.

Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Leading Players: Aska (Japan), Benteler Deutschland (Germany), Gestamp Automocion (Spain), Hidaka Precision (Japan), Hiroshima Seiken Kogyo (Japan), Ichii Industries (Japan), Johnan Manufacturing (Japan), KEYLEX (Japan), Kobe Steel (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Mizushima Industries (Japan), Ohashi Iron Works (Japan), Otsuru (Japan), Shiroyama Industry (Japan), Sungwoo Hitech (Korea), Takada Kogyo (Japan), Tata AutoComp Systems (India), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), Topy Industries (Japan), Tower International (USA), Toyotomi Kiko (Japan), UACJ Metal Components (Japan)

Product Type:

Engine Harness Cover

Engine Valve Cover

Hood Pull

Others

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market?

• How will the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive Hood Panel Parts market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Engine Harness Cover

1.2.3 Engine Valve Cover

1.2.4 Hood Pull

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Hood Panel Parts Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Hood Panel Parts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Hood Panel Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Hood Panel Parts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Hood Panel Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Hood Panel Parts Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Hood Panel Parts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Hood Panel Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Hood Panel Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aska (Japan)

12.1.1 Aska (Japan) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Aska (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aska (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Aska (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.1.5 Aska (Japan) Recent Development

12.2 Benteler Deutschland (Germany)

12.2.1 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.2.5 Benteler Deutschland (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Gestamp Automocion (Spain)

12.3.1 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.3.5 Gestamp Automocion (Spain) Recent Development

12.4 Hidaka Precision (Japan)

12.4.1 Hidaka Precision (Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hidaka Precision (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hidaka Precision (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hidaka Precision (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.4.5 Hidaka Precision (Japan) Recent Development

12.5 Hiroshima Seiken Kogyo (Japan)

12.5.1 Hiroshima Seiken Kogyo (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hiroshima Seiken Kogyo (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hiroshima Seiken Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hiroshima Seiken Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.5.5 Hiroshima Seiken Kogyo (Japan) Recent Development

12.6 Ichii Industries (Japan)

12.6.1 Ichii Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ichii Industries (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ichii Industries (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ichii Industries (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.6.5 Ichii Industries (Japan) Recent Development

12.7 Johnan Manufacturing (Japan)

12.7.1 Johnan Manufacturing (Japan) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Johnan Manufacturing (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Johnan Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Johnan Manufacturing (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.7.5 Johnan Manufacturing (Japan) Recent Development

12.8 KEYLEX (Japan)

12.8.1 KEYLEX (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 KEYLEX (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 KEYLEX (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 KEYLEX (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.8.5 KEYLEX (Japan) Recent Development

12.9 Kobe Steel (Japan)

12.9.1 Kobe Steel (Japan) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kobe Steel (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Kobe Steel (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kobe Steel (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.9.5 Kobe Steel (Japan) Recent Development

12.10 Magna International (Canada)

12.10.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Magna International (Canada) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.10.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development

12.11 Aska (Japan)

12.11.1 Aska (Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Aska (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Aska (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Aska (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Products Offered

12.11.5 Aska (Japan) Recent Development

12.12 Ohashi Iron Works (Japan)

12.12.1 Ohashi Iron Works (Japan) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Ohashi Iron Works (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Ohashi Iron Works (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Ohashi Iron Works (Japan) Products Offered

12.12.5 Ohashi Iron Works (Japan) Recent Development

12.13 Otsuru (Japan)

12.13.1 Otsuru (Japan) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Otsuru (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Otsuru (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Otsuru (Japan) Products Offered

12.13.5 Otsuru (Japan) Recent Development

12.14 Shiroyama Industry (Japan)

12.14.1 Shiroyama Industry (Japan) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shiroyama Industry (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Shiroyama Industry (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shiroyama Industry (Japan) Products Offered

12.14.5 Shiroyama Industry (Japan) Recent Development

12.15 Sungwoo Hitech (Korea)

12.15.1 Sungwoo Hitech (Korea) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sungwoo Hitech (Korea) Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sungwoo Hitech (Korea) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sungwoo Hitech (Korea) Products Offered

12.15.5 Sungwoo Hitech (Korea) Recent Development

12.16 Takada Kogyo (Japan)

12.16.1 Takada Kogyo (Japan) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Takada Kogyo (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Takada Kogyo (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Takada Kogyo (Japan) Products Offered

12.16.5 Takada Kogyo (Japan) Recent Development

12.17 Tata AutoComp Systems (India)

12.17.1 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Products Offered

12.17.5 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Recent Development

12.18 ThyssenKrupp (Germany)

12.18.1 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Corporation Information

12.18.2 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Products Offered

12.18.5 ThyssenKrupp (Germany) Recent Development

12.19 Topy Industries (Japan)

12.19.1 Topy Industries (Japan) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Topy Industries (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Topy Industries (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Topy Industries (Japan) Products Offered

12.19.5 Topy Industries (Japan) Recent Development

12.20 Tower International (USA)

12.20.1 Tower International (USA) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Tower International (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Tower International (USA) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Tower International (USA) Products Offered

12.20.5 Tower International (USA) Recent Development

12.21 Toyotomi Kiko (Japan)

12.21.1 Toyotomi Kiko (Japan) Corporation Information

12.21.2 Toyotomi Kiko (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Toyotomi Kiko (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Toyotomi Kiko (Japan) Products Offered

12.21.5 Toyotomi Kiko (Japan) Recent Development

12.22 UACJ Metal Components (Japan)

12.22.1 UACJ Metal Components (Japan) Corporation Information

12.22.2 UACJ Metal Components (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 UACJ Metal Components (Japan) Automotive Hood Panel Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 UACJ Metal Components (Japan) Products Offered

12.22.5 UACJ Metal Components (Japan) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Hood Panel Parts Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

