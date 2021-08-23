Automotive Engine Market Outlook and Research| Cummins (USA), General Motors (USA), FCA Group (UK)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Engine Structure Parts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Engine Structure Parts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Engine Structure Parts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Engine Structure Parts market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Engine Structure Parts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Engine Structure Parts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Engine Structure Parts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Engine Structure Parts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Engine Structure Parts market.
Engine Structure Parts Market Leading Players: Magna International (Canada), GKN (UK), Knorr-Bremse (Germany), NTN (Japan), Hitachi Chemical (Japan), Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China), CIE Automotive (Spain), Aisin Takaoka (Japan), Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan), Teksid (Italy), Fine Sinter (Japan), Tata AutoComp Systems (India), Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China), FUJI OOZX (Japan), ASIMCO Technologies (China), A.G. Porta (Italy)
Product Type:
Spark Plug
Valves
Piston
Connecting Rod
Crankshaft
Sump
Others
By Application:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Engine Structure Parts market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Engine Structure Parts market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Engine Structure Parts market?
• How will the global Engine Structure Parts market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Engine Structure Parts market?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Engine Structure Parts Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Spark Plug
1.2.3 Valves
1.2.4 Piston
1.2.5 Connecting Rod
1.2.6 Crankshaft
1.2.7 Sump
1.2.8 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Engine Structure Parts, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Engine Structure Parts Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Engine Structure Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Engine Structure Parts Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Engine Structure Parts Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Engine Structure Parts Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Engine Structure Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Engine Structure Parts Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Engine Structure Parts Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Engine Structure Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Engine Structure Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Engine Structure Parts Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Engine Structure Parts Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Engine Structure Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Engine Structure Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Engine Structure Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Engine Structure Parts Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Engine Structure Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Engine Structure Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Engine Structure Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Engine Structure Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Engine Structure Parts Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Engine Structure Parts Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Engine Structure Parts Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Engine Structure Parts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Engine Structure Parts Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Engine Structure Parts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Engine Structure Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Engine Structure Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Engine Structure Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Engine Structure Parts Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Engine Structure Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Engine Structure Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Engine Structure Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Engine Structure Parts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Engine Structure Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Engine Structure Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Engine Structure Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Engine Structure Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Engine Structure Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Engine Structure Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Engine Structure Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Engine Structure Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Engine Structure Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Engine Structure Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Engine Structure Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Engine Structure Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Engine Structure Parts Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Engine Structure Parts Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe
9.1 Europe Engine Structure Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Engine Structure Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Engine Structure Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Engine Structure Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Engine Structure Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Engine Structure Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Engine Structure Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Engine Structure Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Engine Structure Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Engine Structure Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Magna International (Canada)
12.1.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information
12.1.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Magna International (Canada) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Magna International (Canada) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.1.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development
12.2 GKN (UK)
12.2.1 GKN (UK) Corporation Information
12.2.2 GKN (UK) Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 GKN (UK) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 GKN (UK) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.2.5 GKN (UK) Recent Development
12.3 Knorr-Bremse (Germany)
12.3.1 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.3.5 Knorr-Bremse (Germany) Recent Development
12.4 NTN (Japan)
12.4.1 NTN (Japan) Corporation Information
12.4.2 NTN (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 NTN (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 NTN (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.4.5 NTN (Japan) Recent Development
12.5 Hitachi Chemical (Japan)
12.5.1 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.5.5 Hitachi Chemical (Japan) Recent Development
12.6 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China)
12.6.1 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.6.5 Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Group (China) Recent Development
12.7 CIE Automotive (Spain)
12.7.1 CIE Automotive (Spain) Corporation Information
12.7.2 CIE Automotive (Spain) Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 CIE Automotive (Spain) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 CIE Automotive (Spain) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.7.5 CIE Automotive (Spain) Recent Development
12.8 Aisin Takaoka (Japan)
12.8.1 Aisin Takaoka (Japan) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Aisin Takaoka (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Aisin Takaoka (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Aisin Takaoka (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.8.5 Aisin Takaoka (Japan) Recent Development
12.9 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan)
12.9.1 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Corporation Information
12.9.2 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.9.5 Musashi Seimitsu Industry (Japan) Recent Development
12.10 Teksid (Italy)
12.10.1 Teksid (Italy) Corporation Information
12.10.2 Teksid (Italy) Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Teksid (Italy) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Teksid (Italy) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.10.5 Teksid (Italy) Recent Development
12.11 Magna International (Canada)
12.11.1 Magna International (Canada) Corporation Information
12.11.2 Magna International (Canada) Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Magna International (Canada) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Magna International (Canada) Engine Structure Parts Products Offered
12.11.5 Magna International (Canada) Recent Development
12.12 Tata AutoComp Systems (India)
12.12.1 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Products Offered
12.12.5 Tata AutoComp Systems (India) Recent Development
12.13 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China)
12.13.1 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Products Offered
12.13.5 Harbin Dongan Auto Engine (China) Recent Development
12.14 FUJI OOZX (Japan)
12.14.1 FUJI OOZX (Japan) Corporation Information
12.14.2 FUJI OOZX (Japan) Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 FUJI OOZX (Japan) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 FUJI OOZX (Japan) Products Offered
12.14.5 FUJI OOZX (Japan) Recent Development
12.15 ASIMCO Technologies (China)
12.15.1 ASIMCO Technologies (China) Corporation Information
12.15.2 ASIMCO Technologies (China) Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 ASIMCO Technologies (China) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 ASIMCO Technologies (China) Products Offered
12.15.5 ASIMCO Technologies (China) Recent Development
12.16 A.G. Porta (Italy)
12.16.1 A.G. Porta (Italy) Corporation Information
12.16.2 A.G. Porta (Italy) Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 A.G. Porta (Italy) Engine Structure Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 A.G. Porta (Italy) Products Offered
12.16.5 A.G. Porta (Italy) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Engine Structure Parts Industry Trends
13.2 Engine Structure Parts Market Drivers
13.3 Engine Structure Parts Market Challenges
13.4 Engine Structure Parts Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Engine Structure Parts Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
