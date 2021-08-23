States Automotive Exhaust Module Market Insights by 2021| Yutaka Giken (Japan), Aisin Takaoka (Japan), Faurecia (France)

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market.

Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Leading Players: Bosch (Germany), Faurecia (France), Johnson Matthey (UK), Tenneco (USA), Hitachi Metals (Japan), Futaba Industrial (Japan), Trelleborg (Sweden), Martinrea International (Canada), Donaldson (USA), ElringKlinger (Germany), Aisan Industry (Japan), Inoac (Japan), Shiloh Industries (USA), Mikuni (Japan)

Product Type:

Mufflers

Pipes

Catalytic Converters

Others

By Application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market?

• How will the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive Exhaust Parts market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Exhaust Parts Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mufflers

1.2.3 Pipes

1.2.4 Catalytic Converters

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Automotive Exhaust Parts Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Parts Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Exhaust Parts Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Automotive Exhaust Parts Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Exhaust Parts Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Exhaust Parts Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Exhaust Parts Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Automotive Exhaust Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Automotive Exhaust Parts Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Automotive Exhaust Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Exhaust Parts Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Exhaust Parts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Automotive Exhaust Parts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Parts Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bosch (Germany)

12.1.1 Bosch (Germany) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bosch (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bosch (Germany) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.1.5 Bosch (Germany) Recent Development

12.2 Faurecia (France)

12.2.1 Faurecia (France) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Faurecia (France) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Faurecia (France) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Faurecia (France) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.2.5 Faurecia (France) Recent Development

12.3 Johnson Matthey (UK)

12.3.1 Johnson Matthey (UK) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson Matthey (UK) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Johnson Matthey (UK) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johnson Matthey (UK) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.3.5 Johnson Matthey (UK) Recent Development

12.4 Tenneco (USA)

12.4.1 Tenneco (USA) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tenneco (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tenneco (USA) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tenneco (USA) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.4.5 Tenneco (USA) Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi Metals (Japan)

12.5.1 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.5.5 Hitachi Metals (Japan) Recent Development

12.6 Futaba Industrial (Japan)

12.6.1 Futaba Industrial (Japan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Futaba Industrial (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Futaba Industrial (Japan) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Futaba Industrial (Japan) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.6.5 Futaba Industrial (Japan) Recent Development

12.7 Trelleborg (Sweden)

12.7.1 Trelleborg (Sweden) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Trelleborg (Sweden) Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Trelleborg (Sweden) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Trelleborg (Sweden) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.7.5 Trelleborg (Sweden) Recent Development

12.8 Martinrea International (Canada)

12.8.1 Martinrea International (Canada) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Martinrea International (Canada) Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Martinrea International (Canada) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Martinrea International (Canada) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.8.5 Martinrea International (Canada) Recent Development

12.9 Donaldson (USA)

12.9.1 Donaldson (USA) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Donaldson (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Donaldson (USA) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Donaldson (USA) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.9.5 Donaldson (USA) Recent Development

12.10 ElringKlinger (Germany)

12.10.1 ElringKlinger (Germany) Corporation Information

12.10.2 ElringKlinger (Germany) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ElringKlinger (Germany) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ElringKlinger (Germany) Automotive Exhaust Parts Products Offered

12.10.5 ElringKlinger (Germany) Recent Development

12.12 Inoac (Japan)

12.12.1 Inoac (Japan) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Inoac (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Inoac (Japan) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Inoac (Japan) Products Offered

12.12.5 Inoac (Japan) Recent Development

12.13 Shiloh Industries (USA)

12.13.1 Shiloh Industries (USA) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shiloh Industries (USA) Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shiloh Industries (USA) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shiloh Industries (USA) Products Offered

12.13.5 Shiloh Industries (USA) Recent Development

12.14 Mikuni (Japan)

12.14.1 Mikuni (Japan) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mikuni (Japan) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Mikuni (Japan) Automotive Exhaust Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mikuni (Japan) Products Offered

12.14.5 Mikuni (Japan) Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Automotive Exhaust Parts Industry Trends

13.2 Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Drivers

13.3 Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Challenges

13.4 Automotive Exhaust Parts Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Automotive Exhaust Parts Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

