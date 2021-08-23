High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

“

The report titled Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Purity Gaseous Helium report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Purity Gaseous Helium report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Buzwair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG, Messer Group GmbH, PGNiG (PL), Praxair Inc., Somatrach, Weil Group Resources, LLC

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial-Grade Helium

Grade A



Market Segmentation by Application: Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Pressurizing and Purging

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Other Application



The High Purity Gaseous Helium Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Purity Gaseous Helium market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Purity Gaseous Helium industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Purity Gaseous Helium market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Purity Gaseous Helium

1.2 High Purity Gaseous Helium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Industrial-Grade Helium

1.2.3 Grade A

1.3 High Purity Gaseous Helium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cryogenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Pressurizing and Purging

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Other Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Purity Gaseous Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Purity Gaseous Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High Purity Gaseous Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Purity Gaseous Helium Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Purity Gaseous Helium Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Purity Gaseous Helium Production

3.4.1 North America High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Purity Gaseous Helium Production

3.5.1 Europe High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Purity Gaseous Helium Production

3.6.1 China High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Purity Gaseous Helium Production

3.7.1 Japan High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption by Country

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Air Liquide SA

7.1.1 Air Liquide SA High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.1.2 Air Liquide SA High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Air Liquide SA High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Air Liquide SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Air Liquide SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

7.2.1 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.2.2 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Buzwair

7.3.1 Buzwair High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.3.2 Buzwair High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Buzwair High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Buzwair Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Buzwair Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation

7.4.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.4.2 Exxon Mobil Corporation High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Exxon Mobil Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Gazprom

7.5.1 Gazprom High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.5.2 Gazprom High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Gazprom High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Gazprom Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Gazprom Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Gulf Cryo

7.6.1 Gulf Cryo High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gulf Cryo High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Gulf Cryo High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Gulf Cryo Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Gulf Cryo Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Iwatani Corporation

7.7.1 Iwatani Corporation High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.7.2 Iwatani Corporation High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Iwatani Corporation High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Iwatani Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Iwatani Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Linde AG

7.8.1 Linde AG High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.8.2 Linde AG High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Linde AG High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Linde AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Linde AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Messer Group GmbH

7.9.1 Messer Group GmbH High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.9.2 Messer Group GmbH High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Messer Group GmbH High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Messer Group GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Messer Group GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 PGNiG (PL)

7.10.1 PGNiG (PL) High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.10.2 PGNiG (PL) High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.10.3 PGNiG (PL) High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 PGNiG (PL) Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 PGNiG (PL) Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Praxair Inc.

7.11.1 Praxair Inc. High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.11.2 Praxair Inc. High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Praxair Inc. High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Praxair Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Praxair Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Somatrach

7.12.1 Somatrach High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.12.2 Somatrach High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Somatrach High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Somatrach Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Somatrach Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Weil Group Resources, LLC

7.13.1 Weil Group Resources, LLC High Purity Gaseous Helium Corporation Information

7.13.2 Weil Group Resources, LLC High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Weil Group Resources, LLC High Purity Gaseous Helium Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Weil Group Resources, LLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Weil Group Resources, LLC Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Purity Gaseous Helium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Purity Gaseous Helium Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Purity Gaseous Helium

8.4 High Purity Gaseous Helium Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Purity Gaseous Helium Distributors List

9.3 High Purity Gaseous Helium Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Purity Gaseous Helium Industry Trends

10.2 High Purity Gaseous Helium Growth Drivers

10.3 High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Challenges

10.4 High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Purity Gaseous Helium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Purity Gaseous Helium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Purity Gaseous Helium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Purity Gaseous Helium Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Purity Gaseous Helium

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Purity Gaseous Helium by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

