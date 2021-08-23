Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Fastenal, KAMAX, Arconic (Alcoa)

“

The report titled Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Standard Bolt (fastener) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Standard Bolt (fastener) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Fastenal, KAMAX, Arconic (Alcoa), Acument, Infasco, Dokka Fasteners, Marmon, Gem-Year, Stanley Black & Decker, LISI Group, CISER, Sundram Fasteners, Nucor Fastener, TR Fastenings, Tianbao Fastener, Cooper & Turner, ATF, XINXING FASTENERS, Ganter, Nitto Seiko, Oglaend System, Penn Engineering, AFI Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other



The Standard Bolt (fastener) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Standard Bolt (fastener) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Standard Bolt (fastener) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Standard Bolt (fastener) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Standard Bolt (fastener)

1.2 Standard Bolt (fastener) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Half Screw Bolt

1.2.3 Full Screw Bolt

1.3 Standard Bolt (fastener) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Machinery

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 MRO

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Standard Bolt (fastener) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Standard Bolt (fastener) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Standard Bolt (fastener) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Standard Bolt (fastener) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Standard Bolt (fastener) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Standard Bolt (fastener) Production

3.4.1 North America Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Standard Bolt (fastener) Production

3.5.1 Europe Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Standard Bolt (fastener) Production

3.6.1 China Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Standard Bolt (fastener) Production

3.7.1 Japan Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption by Country

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption by Country

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Standard Bolt (fastener) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Fastenal

7.1.1 Fastenal Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Fastenal Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Fastenal Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Fastenal Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Fastenal Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 KAMAX

7.2.1 KAMAX Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.2.2 KAMAX Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 KAMAX Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 KAMAX Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 KAMAX Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Arconic (Alcoa)

7.3.1 Arconic (Alcoa) Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Arconic (Alcoa) Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Arconic (Alcoa) Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Arconic (Alcoa) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Arconic (Alcoa) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Acument

7.4.1 Acument Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Acument Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Acument Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Acument Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Acument Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Infasco

7.5.1 Infasco Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Infasco Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Infasco Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Infasco Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Infasco Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dokka Fasteners

7.6.1 Dokka Fasteners Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dokka Fasteners Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dokka Fasteners Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dokka Fasteners Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dokka Fasteners Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Marmon

7.7.1 Marmon Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Marmon Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Marmon Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Marmon Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Marmon Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Gem-Year

7.8.1 Gem-Year Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gem-Year Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Gem-Year Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Gem-Year Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gem-Year Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Stanley Black & Decker

7.9.1 Stanley Black & Decker Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Stanley Black & Decker Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Stanley Black & Decker Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Stanley Black & Decker Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 LISI Group

7.10.1 LISI Group Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.10.2 LISI Group Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 LISI Group Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 LISI Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 LISI Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CISER

7.11.1 CISER Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.11.2 CISER Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CISER Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CISER Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CISER Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Sundram Fasteners

7.12.1 Sundram Fasteners Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sundram Fasteners Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Sundram Fasteners Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Sundram Fasteners Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Nucor Fastener

7.13.1 Nucor Fastener Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nucor Fastener Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Nucor Fastener Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Nucor Fastener Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Nucor Fastener Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 TR Fastenings

7.14.1 TR Fastenings Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.14.2 TR Fastenings Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 TR Fastenings Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 TR Fastenings Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 TR Fastenings Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Tianbao Fastener

7.15.1 Tianbao Fastener Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tianbao Fastener Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Tianbao Fastener Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Tianbao Fastener Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Tianbao Fastener Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Cooper & Turner

7.16.1 Cooper & Turner Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cooper & Turner Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Cooper & Turner Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Cooper & Turner Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Cooper & Turner Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 ATF

7.17.1 ATF Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.17.2 ATF Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 ATF Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 ATF Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 ATF Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 XINXING FASTENERS

7.18.1 XINXING FASTENERS Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.18.2 XINXING FASTENERS Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 XINXING FASTENERS Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 XINXING FASTENERS Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 XINXING FASTENERS Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Ganter

7.19.1 Ganter Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.19.2 Ganter Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Ganter Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Ganter Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Ganter Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Nitto Seiko

7.20.1 Nitto Seiko Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.20.2 Nitto Seiko Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Nitto Seiko Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Nitto Seiko Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Nitto Seiko Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Oglaend System

7.21.1 Oglaend System Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.21.2 Oglaend System Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Oglaend System Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Oglaend System Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Oglaend System Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Penn Engineering

7.22.1 Penn Engineering Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.22.2 Penn Engineering Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Penn Engineering Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Penn Engineering Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Penn Engineering Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 AFI Industries

7.23.1 AFI Industries Standard Bolt (fastener) Corporation Information

7.23.2 AFI Industries Standard Bolt (fastener) Product Portfolio

7.23.3 AFI Industries Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 AFI Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 AFI Industries Recent Developments/Updates

8 Standard Bolt (fastener) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Standard Bolt (fastener) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Standard Bolt (fastener)

8.4 Standard Bolt (fastener) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Standard Bolt (fastener) Distributors List

9.3 Standard Bolt (fastener) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Standard Bolt (fastener) Industry Trends

10.2 Standard Bolt (fastener) Growth Drivers

10.3 Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Challenges

10.4 Standard Bolt (fastener) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Standard Bolt (fastener) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Standard Bolt (fastener)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Standard Bolt (fastener) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”